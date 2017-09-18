‘It brings a tear to my eye’: rescue horse undergoes incredible transformation

A horse who was rescued from a dingy barn as an emaciated two-year-old has blossomed into a talented youngster.

Kastone was taken in by the RSPCA after he was found covered in untreated sores and bites at a farm in Wales.

He has since found a new home with Bethan-May Williams after starring on the ITV show Give A Pet A Home with football legend Chris Kamara.

“When our inspectors found Kastone he was in a very sorry state,” said RSPCA equine rehoming officer Gareth Johnson.

“Still just a baby at two years old, his life should have been so much more than what it was.

“He was shut away, his ribs were clearly visible and he was really quiet. Thankfully, the police seized Kastone and another pony, and placed them into our care.

“We were able to rehabilitate them both before looking to rehome them, so I was absolutely delighted when Kastone was picked to appear on the TV programme.

“To see pictures of him now living such a wonderful life with Bethan brings a tear to my eye.

“Seeing horses that we’ve rescued go to the loving homes they deserve is what keeps us going in what can be a very tough job.”

Kastone, who is now aged five, has been enjoying beach rides, eventing and dressage with Bethan.

She took him to his first unaffiated event in June, where he was given a dressage mark of 22 penalties and finished second overall.

“I had always wanted to rehome a rescue horse, and after meeting the RSPCA team at an event and finding out about the wide range of different horses they have rescued, that’s when I knew I was going to offer one a home,” she said.

“Thank goodness I did — Kastone has turned out to be a fantastic horse and he will be with me forever.”

A broken ankle in a fall from another horse had originally put Bethan’s plans to rehome Kastone on hold.

But months later she saw him on the ITV show and realised he was still available. Kastone was rehomed by Bethan in 2015.

“When I first rehomed Kastone he was about a quarter of the size he is now,” she added.

“He was unbacked and a bit of a handful but he soon settled and now he’s a very happy, confident horse who will do anything for me.

“We’ve done a bit of everything so far and he’s been really good at anything I’ve put in front of him, I’m very lucky to have him.

“He is a fantastic example of how much potential rescue horses have, if only people will give them a chance and offer them a home.

“I’d recommend to anyone who is looking for a horse to try the RSPCA, you’ll be surprised at the amazing horses they have.”

