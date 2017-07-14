Irish event rider Jonty Evans has described himself as “overwhelmed” after £63,259.99 was donated in the first 24 hours of his crowd-funding campaign, which aims to secure the purchase of his Rio Olympic ride Cooley Rorkes Drift (“Art”).

H&H broke the news on Wednesday evening that interest from buyers, particularly in America, had led to Cooley Rorkes Drift’s current owner Fiona Elliott considering selling the 11-year-old.

Jonty, who finished ninth at Rio last year with Art, has secured some funding towards the horse’s purchase so he can keep the ride and decided to start a crowd-funding campaign to attempt to make up the shortfall. He is aiming to raise £550,000.

The website www.jontyandart.com went live at 6pm yesterday (Thursday, 13 July) and £63,259.99 has been donated since.

“I am overwhelmed by the reaction to our campaign,” Jonty told H&H. “The equestrian community is incredible — the kindness shown means so much to Art and I. We had one little girl of 10 years old from Ireland sending her pocket money because she loves Art.

“If we can now keep the word out there and maybe get some celebrities and companies interested in getting involved, then maybe we can get this over the line. I am so, so grateful to everyone — I wish I could reply to you all. Thank you.”