Five-star international show to be powered solely by horse poo

Horse poo will power 100% of the electricity needed at a major international dressage and showjumping competition later this month in a world first.

Helsinki International Horse Show (18-22 October), which hosts a World Cup qualifier CSI5* plus a CDI3*, has revealed it will be running entirely on manure.

Around 140MWh is needed, which requires the annual manure output for 14 horses.

The electricity will be provided by Fortum’s Järvenpää power plant and its origin will be verified by Fingrid’s “guarantee of origin” system.

“It’s great to participate in electrifying the pilot event of the Fortum HorsePower concept with horse manure,” said event director Tom Gordin.

“Overall, the concept is fascinating and creates tremendous opportunities for the entire horse sector in Europe.”

Fortum HorsePower is a bedding and manure management service.

It delivers fresh bedding to yards and collects muck to be used to create electricity.

The company covers much of southwestern and western Finland and branched out into Sweden this autumn.

Bosses state that there are already close to 3,000 horses “leaving green hoofprints” and producing energy.

