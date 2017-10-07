Five-star international show to be powered solely by horse poo

Horse poo will power 100% of the electricity needed at a major international dressage and showjumping competition later this month in a world first.
Helsinki International Horse Show (18-22 October), which hosts a World Cup qualifier CSI5* plus a CDI3*, has revealed it will be running entirely on manure.
Around 140MWh is needed, which requires the annual manure output for 14 horses.
The electricity will be provided by Fortum’s Järvenpää power plant and its origin will be verified by Fingrid’s “guarantee of origin” system.
“It’s great to participate in electrifying the pilot event of the Fortum HorsePower concept with horse manure,” said event director Tom Gordin.
“Overall, the concept is fascinating and creates tremendous opportunities for the entire horse sector in Europe.”
Fortum HorsePower is a bedding and manure management service.
It delivers fresh bedding to yards and collects muck to be used to create electricity.
The company covers much of southwestern and western Finland and branched out into Sweden this autumn.
Bosses state that there are already close to 3,000 horses “leaving green hoofprints” and producing energy.
Article continues below…
You might also be interested in:
Wrapping paper made out of horse poo on the market
Ponypoopaper, developed by Sue Eberle, is made using…
Why horse poo could be the answer for engineers
Who would have thought a well-built muck heap…
Sign up to H&H e-newsletter and get one month FREE access to H&H VIP
Readers who sign up to the Horse &…
It is believed that this is the first time in the world that the electricity for a major horse show will be produced entirely with horse manure.
“I am really proud that electricity produced with horse manure can be used for an event that is important to equestrian fans and the horse sector,” said HorsePower’s vice president Anssi Paalanen.
“It is great that Finland’s biggest and best-known horse show is a forerunner in energy and environmental issues.”
The company is providing wood-based bedding for the 250-plus horses who will be housed in temporary stables at the show, held at Helsinki Ice Hall.
The muck — estimated to be around 135 tonnes over the course of the show — will be taken to the power plant to generate electricity.
For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday