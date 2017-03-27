Top showjumper falls after stirrup breaks during grand prix: Freejump investigates

Manufacturer Freejump has apologised after a leading showjumper’s stirrup snapped and caused him to fall during a five-star show.

Sweden’s Henrik Von Eckermann was competing Mary Lou 194 in the CSI5* Grand Prix Hermès in Paris on 19 March when the accident happened.

As the combination landed over an oxer on the 1.60m course, Henrick’s right Soft’Up Pro stirrup gave way.

Despite his best efforts to stay in the saddle, the unbalancing jolt of the break unseated him.

A Freejump spokesman said the company would like to say “how sorry they are” to Henrik, but is pleased to see both horse and rider were uninjured.

“It is not the first broken stirrup, but it is obviously the first that has received so much media coverage,” the spokesman told H&H.

“Beyond all the concerns that were expressed on social networks following a viral diffusion of the video of the fall and the many messages of support, only an [expert examination] of the stirrup could inform us about the nature of the event.

“In collaboration with Henrik — who is deeply convinced of the benefits of Freejump stirrups but of course worried about the causes of breakage — we were able to examine the stirrups and understand the situation.”

The company found the material gave way following the fatiguing of a “micro-crack” at the breakage site.

The production serial number of this set of stirrups dates back to 2012 — the first series of the Soft’Up Pro.

