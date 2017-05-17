David O’Connor steps down from US eventing role to focus on safety

David O’Connor has stepped down from his role with US Equestrian.

The Olympic eventing gold medallist served as president of the governing body from 2004-2012 before taking on his current role as eventing team technical advisor.

He is resigning to free up more time to focus on safety initiatives within the sport.

“It was a very difficult decision for me to step away from this group of riders, owners, support personnel, and sponsors,” said David.

“But the structural changes made with the newly created technical advisor position don’t allow me to do what I felt has always been my mainstay.

“That is, helping to drive the necessary changes for eventing that are in the best interests of the athlete, horse, and owner.

“I have lived by these constructs through my time as a competitor, through to my current role as technical advisor and they will continue to guide me going forward.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to have served such a dedicated and focused group and will remain committed to assist all of the devoted stakeholders through this time of transition as our riders prepare for WEG 2018.”

