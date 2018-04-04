£10,000 target in memory of 10,000 lost horses

A charity is aiming to raise £10,000 in 10 days in memory of horses who died in the First World War.

Brooke Action for Working Horses and Donkeys has launched an online appeal to raise the money.

It is being raised in honour of the 10,000 war horses who died in 10 days during a major German military offensive in spring 1918.

“100 years ago Operation Michael, part of the German spring offensive, had ground to a halt,” said a Brooke spokesman.

“Germany was forced to send thousands of brave horses and mules loaded with supplies into enemy territory and ultimately to their deaths.

“They were rushed to the front, through shell fire and mud, with supplies to keep the operation going.

“As supplies ran out many of these loyal animals were sacrificed for their meat, further slowing the advance and giving the Allies the upper hand.”

He added that the charity wants to honour the 10,000 equines who “nobly gave their lives” by improving the lives of today’s vulnerable working horses, donkeys and mules.

“Brooke’s Every Horse Remembered campaign marks 100 years since the end of the First World War and highlights the struggle of working horses, donkeys and mules of the past and present,” he added.

“The money raised from this April appeal will help build better lives for future generations of animals and their owners.”

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

The charity has so far raised £1,097 since the campaign was launched on 1 April.

“Eight million horses, donkeys and mules died in the First World War, not only from fierce shellfire and gas attacks but also from the extreme conditions they had to endure,” added the spokesman.

“Brooke is calling for everyone who ever loved a horse, donkey or mule, whether as a child or as a rider now, to help prevent suffering of animals working today.”

Click here to donate

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday