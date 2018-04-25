Nana Dalton and Absolut Opposition, the final pair on the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials wait-list, have been accepted to start at the event next week (2-6 May).

Married couple Michael and Trish Ryan, from Ireland, have both withdrawn their horses — Dunlough Striker and Dunrath Eclipse — which opened the way for Nana to start.

Horses are accepted from the wait-list to replace those which are withdrawn until 2pm on the Sunday before the event, but now that Nana has joined the definite line-up, there is no one left on the wait-list.

Two-time Badminton winner William Fox-Pitt got the call-up to start from the wait-list on Fernhill Pimms this week when Andrew Nicholson withdrew Jet Set. Andrew will still compete on last year’s winner, Nereo.

The last definite withdrawals must come from Oliver Townend and Tina Cook, who both have more than two horses still entered but can only start on two.

Oliver is riding Cooley Master Class and MHS King Joules at Kentucky this week (25-29 April), so is likely to withdraw these two and start Badminton on Cooley SRS plus last year’s Burghley winner Ballaghmor Class.

Tina has her European team gold medallist Billy The Red, Calvino II and Star Witness entered, but is fighting against time to be fit to compete herself after dislocating her shoulder at Burnham Market last month.

The running order for Badminton was revealed last Monday, with New Zealand’s Caroline Powell starting as the pathfinder on Up Up And Away. Andrew Nicholson and Nereo start at number four, while German favourite Michael Jung will sport number 30 on La Biosthetique-Sam FBW.

