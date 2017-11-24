‘I just loved riding him’: talented event horse loses battle with foot condition

Irish four-star eventer Aoife Clark has paid tribute to her rising star Wasting Light, a yard favourite who was an “absolute machine” across country.

The 10-year-old was put down after an inoperable foot condition took a turn for the worse.

The chestnut gelding with a “big white blaze and cheeky face” had been with Aoife since he was four.

Owned by Cressida Legge and John Forde, “Archie” was “quick, sharp and very intelligent”.

“He was a lovely blood type by Ghareeb,” Aoife told H&H. “I really liked his attitude and everything about him.

“Cross-country he was an absolute machine — snaffle mouthed but so fit and could gallop all day. He absolutely loved it.

“He wasn’t the biggest movers, but he always really tried in dressage; I just loved riding him.”

Aoife’s highlights with Archie included being placed sixth at Blenheim in the CCI3* for eight- and nine-year olds and second in Ravenna’s CCI3* in 2015.

“He had the fastest cross-country time [at Ravenna] and just made it so easy,” said Aoife.

The pair also secured team bronze for Ireland in the Nations Cup at Aachen last year.

“I had an amazing ride at Aachen,” said Aoife. “It was one of the fastest times, he just flew around.

“He was so much fun to ride, just the type you want going up the levels. I’m very sad he didn’t get the chance to go up to four-star.

“It’s really tough, the hardest part of the sport.”

Aoife added that Archie was a yard favourite and always up to tricks.

“He was a real character and very funny,” she said. “He would be in the tack room looking for polos. Everyone who looked after him absolutely loved him.

“He made a lasting impression and will be hugely missed.”