12 ponies of Christmas: gelding found in sorry state has bright future

A gelding found wandering in a garden in a poor state is now looking for a new home.

Six-year-old Dominic is the next rescue case to feature in our ’12 ponies of Christmas’ series.

The 14.1hh pony came to World Horse Welfare in November 2012 when he was discovered wandering loose in a garden.

“He was found with another horse who was very poorly from worm damage and Dominic was lacking the care and attention he needed,” said a World Horse Welfare spokesman.

Dominic is now looking for a home with a capable rider as a hack.

“He is a safe ride but would not suit a novice or nervous rider,” added the World Horse Welfare spokesman.

“He is very intelligent and will need to be in regular work to keep his mind busy and maintain his manners.

“Dominic will make a fantastic hacking pony in the right home and has a maximum rider weight limit of nine-and-a-half-stone.

Dominic is currently being kept at at World Horse Welfare’s Hall Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Norfolk.

For more information click here

Charity of the year

World Horse Welfare is Horse & Hound’s charity of the year 2017.

“This is an ideal partnership, given our shared global reach and strong belief in the horse-human partnership reflected in our support for the responsible use of horses in sport,” said Roly Owers, chief executive of World Horse Welfare.

“Next year is a very special one for the charity as we celebrate our 90th anniversary of helping horses in the UK and around the world.

“We also look forward to encouraging new supporters to get involved, find out what we do and the many ways they can help us to continue improving the lives of horses around the world.

“We cannot wait to kick off our partnership with H&H. Together we are planning a series of exciting events, initiatives and announcements, so watch this space!”