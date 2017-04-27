Exclusive Badminton coursewalk video with William Fox-Pitt: The Lake and Shogun Hollow

Double Badminton winner William Fox-Pitt walked the course for this year’s Mitsubishi Motors Badminton for Horse & Hound. He shares his thoughts on two of the key fences in our exclusive videos, brought to you in association with Ariat

Fences 7 and 8abc: L200s and The Lake

The L200s demands more concentration when riders and horses can see the water behind.

The Lake has been a bit soft recently and it’s good to see it tougher. The construction of the log in, with upside-down Vs at the sides, elevates the scare factor. It’s actually only 1.10m tall — though with a 2m drop on landing — and the level approach is quite kind.

There is a choice of exits, both with a ramped step — a design Eric tested at Tweseldown and which should jump well — and a stride to an angled brush arm. There isn’t much time difference.

I would jump the log slightly to the left and make a 90˚ turn in the water, then ride forward to the right-hand step. I feel the longer distance on the left, plus the ground, encourages a run-out. But that line is more flowing so riders whose horses launch into water and are hard to turn will favour it.

There is a proper long route, too.

Continued below…