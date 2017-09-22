Event horse heaven at Piggy French’s yard — can we move in, please?

We reckon Piggy French’s horses are in eventer heaven — do you agree?

The 2017 Burghley runner-up is based in Northamptonshire, at a purpose-build yard belonging to Belinda and David Keir.

The 2017 Burghley runner-up is based in Northamptonshire, at a purpose-build yard belonging to Belinda and David Keir.

Take a look round the yard in the photos below



The yard is approached up a grass-lined drive, with turnout paddocks each side





This 24-stable American barn is the hub of the yard

The barn has rubber matting throughout

Some of the horses have an outside view from windows at the back of their stables

The tack room is huge…

And there’s a wash bay with running hot water, plus dry bays for clipping and visits from the vet and farrier…

Plus a feed room with the horses’ teas all ready to go

This panorama shot shows the amazing facilities outside, a huge 60x40m school, three-and-a-half gallop and water jump

And here’s another view of the gallop

Piggy takes a spin round the school, with its beautiful view, and heads up the gallop to the water jump









The yard also has a horse walker…

A spa…

A storage room for rugs and numnahs…





A six-stable quarantine yard…

And an owners’ room, where Piggy’s old magazine covers adorn the walls

Please Piggy, can we all move in? With our horses?

