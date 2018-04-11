All you need to know about the 2018 Horse & Hound Festival of Eventing

Horse & Hound is delighted to announce that the Horse & Hound Festival of Eventing in association with KBIS will make a popular return to Keysoe on 26-28 May 2018.

How will it work?

The event is being held during the second May bank holiday with the dressage phase taking place on the Saturday, cross-country on Sunday and the final horse inspection and showjumping on Monday. The event will run as close to CCI short-format as possible.

Friday, 25 May



Stabling is included in the entry fee for all competitors and horses are asked to arrive at Keysoe between 4pm and 6pm on Friday . Your stable will be supplied empty and you are welcome to bring your own bedding or you can purchase bedding from Keysoe.

While we expect most competitors will choose to stay on site in their lorries (limited hook up is available at additional cost), those without living in their lorry are welcome to pitch a tent or there are local B&Bs you might like to book. We would recommend staying on site to experience the great atmosphere stay away shows offer.

Saturday, 26 May



Dressage tests will be performed on Saturday with times issued in advance. Tests will be long arena tests and performed in the all-weather outdoor arena.

On Saturday evening there will be the opportunity to join the organising team for a hog roast and live band.

Sunday, 27 May

Times will be given out in advance for cross-country day. The course will be longer than a standard one-day event course, but speeds will be the same as British Eventing for the appropriate level. It’s important to ensure both you and your horse are suitably fit to complete the longer than standard course, and then showjump the following day.

Useful links

The cross-country course will be a solid and inviting course built to British Eventing standard. The severity of the course will be suitable for the BE level at that height. Time consuming alternative routes will be available at technical obstacles or questions. The course becomes progressively more technical at each height.

After a busy day riding, the organising team will be providing entertainment again on the Sunday evening.

Monday, 28 May



A final horse inspection will begin at 8am (times advised on Sunday evening). Following this showjumping will get underway, which will be run in reverse order of merit. The course will be designed by a British Showjumping course-builder and will be built up to height for the class.

Prizes

There will be a mounted prize giving at the conclusion of the showjumping, with rosettes awarded to the top 10 in each class. Other prizes will include prize money to the top three combinations.

All competitors will be treated to a free goody bag on arrival and those lucky enough to top the leaderboards can enjoy a range of exciting prizes.

Awards include a £250 voucher from sponsors KBIS for each class winner to redeem against an insurance policy. While first to tenth place in each section will be given two tickets to Bolesworth International Horse Show in Cheshire (13-17 June). The prizes don’t stop there — the owner of the overall “Best turned out” horse, or pony, will be awarded a pair of Lister Star Clippers.

Horse & Hound will be reporting extensively throughout the three-day event for both the magazine and website, while the riders topping the sections during each stage will be asked for an interview with one of Horse & Hound’s reporters at the on-site media hub.

How to enter

Entries cost £275 per combination, plus £1.50 booking fee, which includes your stabling for the duration of the event. Entries are now open via Equo and classes are sure to fill up quickly, so make sure you enter promptly to ensure you don’t miss out. Entries close on 11 May — if classes are oversubscribed a ballot will take place.

We look forward to welcoming you all to Keysoe for this rare opportunity to compete in an unaffiliated three-day event at this level.

