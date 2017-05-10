Andrew Nicholson: do eventing careers get much better than this?

When Andrew Nicholson won Badminton on Sunday (7 May 2017) with Nereo, after 33 years of trying, it was the icing on the cake of his stellar eventing career. To celebrate, we take a look back at some of the Kiwi's greatest hits. Don't miss our huge, 25-page Badminton report in tomorrow's issue of Horse & Hound magazine (11 May 2017)
1992: Olympic Games, Barcelona
At the Barcelona Olympic Games, Andrew and Spinning Rhombus take home a team silver medal
Credit: Kit Houghton
1996: Olympic Games, Atlanta
Andrew and Jagermeister II are part of the bronze medal-winning team at the Olympic Games in Atlanta
Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
1996: Olympic Games, Atlanta
Andrew celebrates his bronze medal in Atlanta with teammates Vaughn Jefferis, Vicky Latta and Blyth Tait
Credit: Getty Images
2004: Badminton Horse Trials
Andrew battles the driving rain to finish second at Badminton in 2004 with Lord Killinghurst
Credit: Colorsport/REX/Shutterstock
2004: Olympic Games, Athens
Later that summer at the Olympic Games in Athens riding Fenicio, Andrew is part of the New Zealand team that finish in fifth place
Credit: REX/Shutterstock
2006: World Equestrian Games, Aachen
Lord Killinghurst and Andrew are part of the sixth-placed team at the World Equestrian Games (WEG) in 2006. He has taken part in a total of seven WEGs
Credit: Alamy Stock Photo
2012: Olympic Games, London
In London, Andrew and Nereo finish in fourth place individually and take home the team bronze medal. He has competed at seven Olympic Games during his career
Credit: Trevor Meeks
2011: Pau Horse Trials
Mr Cruise Control and Andrew take the runner up spot at Pau CCI4* in 2011
Credit: Peter Nixon
2012: Burghley Horse Trials
In 2012 Andrew takes the Burghley title for the third time, this time with Avebury. The pair went on to win the title together again in 2013 and 2014
Credit: Tim Scrivener/REX/Shutterstock
2012: Pau Horse Trials
Andrew and Nereo take the CCI4* title at Pau in 2012
Credit: Jon Stroud
2013: Badminton Horse Trials
At Badminton in 2013, Andrew and Nereo finish in third place
Credit: Peter Nixon
2013: Kentucky Three Day Event
Andrew takes the CCI4* title at Kentucky with Quimbo in 2013. He is also third that year with Calico Joe
Credit: StockImageServices.com
2013: Burghley Horse Trials
Avebury and Andrew take the Burghley title for a second time together in 2013
Credit: Peter Nixon
2013: at home in Wiltshire
At home near Marlborough in Wiltshire with Quimbo, Mr Cruise Control, Nereo and Avebury
Credit: Jon Stroud
2014: Burghley Horse Trials
Three on the trot: Andrew and Avebury take the Burghley title for a third consecutive year
2015: Barbury Horse Trials
Andrew celebrates his win at Barbury in 2015 with his wife Wiggy and their children Zach and Lily
Credit: Peter Nixon
2015: Barbury Horse Trials
Andrew and Avebury take the CIC3* title at Barbury in 2015. The following year he took the title for the fifth time in a row — all the more remarkable as it was less than a year since he suffered a serious neck injury after a fall in August 2015
Credit: Peter Nixon
2016: Burghley Horse Trials
Andrew and Nereo finish in second place at Burghley in 2016
Credit: Getty Images
2017: Badminton Horse Trials
The final piece in the puzzle: Andrew wins the Badminton title with Nereo, after 33 years of trying
Credit: Tony Parkes