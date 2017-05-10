Andrew Nicholson: do eventing careers get much better than this?

When Andrew Nicholson won Badminton on Sunday (7 May 2017) with Nereo, after 33 years of trying, it was the icing on the cake of his stellar eventing career. To celebrate, we take a look back at some of the Kiwi's greatest hits. Don't miss our huge, 25-page Badminton report in tomorrow's issue of Horse & Hound magazine (11 May 2017)

1 /19 1992: Olympic Games, Barcelona At the Barcelona Olympic Games, Andrew and Spinning Rhombus take home a team silver medal Credit: Kit Houghton

2 /19 1996: Olympic Games, Atlanta Andrew and Jagermeister II are part of the bronze medal-winning team at the Olympic Games in Atlanta Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

3 /19 1996: Olympic Games, Atlanta Andrew celebrates his bronze medal in Atlanta with teammates Vaughn Jefferis, Vicky Latta and Blyth Tait Credit: Getty Images

4 /19 2004: Badminton Horse Trials Andrew battles the driving rain to finish second at Badminton in 2004 with Lord Killinghurst Credit: Colorsport/REX/Shutterstock

5 /19 2004: Olympic Games, Athens Later that summer at the Olympic Games in Athens riding Fenicio, Andrew is part of the New Zealand team that finish in fifth place Credit: REX/Shutterstock

6 /19 2006: World Equestrian Games, Aachen Lord Killinghurst and Andrew are part of the sixth-placed team at the World Equestrian Games (WEG) in 2006. He has taken part in a total of seven WEGs Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

7 /19 2012: Olympic Games, London In London, Andrew and Nereo finish in fourth place individually and take home the team bronze medal. He has competed at seven Olympic Games during his career Credit: Trevor Meeks

8 /19 2011: Pau Horse Trials Mr Cruise Control and Andrew take the runner up spot at Pau CCI4* in 2011 Credit: Peter Nixon

9 /19 2012: Burghley Horse Trials In 2012 Andrew takes the Burghley title for the third time, this time with Avebury. The pair went on to win the title together again in 2013 and 2014 Credit: Tim Scrivener/REX/Shutterstock

10 /19 2012: Pau Horse Trials Andrew and Nereo take the CCI4* title at Pau in 2012 Credit: Jon Stroud

11 /19 2013: Badminton Horse Trials At Badminton in 2013, Andrew and Nereo finish in third place Credit: Peter Nixon

12 /19 2013: Kentucky Three Day Event Andrew takes the CCI4* title at Kentucky with Quimbo in 2013. He is also third that year with Calico Joe Credit: StockImageServices.com

13 /19 2013: Burghley Horse Trials Avebury and Andrew take the Burghley title for a second time together in 2013 Credit: Peter Nixon

14 /19 2013: at home in Wiltshire At home near Marlborough in Wiltshire with Quimbo, Mr Cruise Control, Nereo and Avebury Credit: Jon Stroud

15 /19 2014: Burghley Horse Trials Three on the trot: Andrew and Avebury take the Burghley title for a third consecutive year

16 /19 2015: Barbury Horse Trials Andrew celebrates his win at Barbury in 2015 with his wife Wiggy and their children Zach and Lily Credit: Peter Nixon

17 /19 2015: Barbury Horse Trials Andrew and Avebury take the CIC3* title at Barbury in 2015. The following year he took the title for the fifth time in a row — all the more remarkable as it was less than a year since he suffered a serious neck injury after a fall in August 2015 Credit: Peter Nixon

18 /19 2016: Burghley Horse Trials Andrew and Nereo finish in second place at Burghley in 2016 Credit: Getty Images