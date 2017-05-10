Andrew Nicholson: do eventing careers get much better than this?

Madeleine Silver

When Andrew Nicholson won Badminton on Sunday (7 May 2017) with Nereo, after 33 years of trying, it was the icing on the cake of his stellar eventing career. To celebrate, we take a look back at some of the Kiwi's greatest hits. Don't miss our huge, 25-page Badminton report in tomorrow's issue of Horse & Hound magazine (11 May 2017)

