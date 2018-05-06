It seems that Cooley event horses are dominating headlines worldwide, most recently with Oliver Townend winning Kentucky CCI4* aboard Cooley Master Class. Indeed between 2012 and 2017 Cooley horses won no less than 28 international eventing competitions, recording eight in 2017 alone. There are 197 Cooley-named horses registered currently with British Eventing, with many more scattered around the globe.

The couple behind the Cooley Farm mega brand is Richard and Georgina Sheane and they first launched the business from the Co. Wicklow base in Ireland in 2014. They source, produce and sell quality Irish Sport Horses and their client base reads like a who’s who of eventing.

Here we round up just some of the current big hitters carrying the Cooley name…

1. Cooley Master Class

This 13-year-old by Ramiro B, who is owned by Angela Hislop, recently gave Cooley Farm their first four-star winner when Oliver Townend achieved his first Kentucky three-day event victory.

2. Cooley Rorkes Drift

‘Art’ needs no introduction. The future of the 12-year-old by Courage II was secured in 2017 when Jonty launched a crowd-funding campaign to ensure the horse with whom he was ninth at the Rio Olympics stayed with him when the owners decided to sell. This pair most recently won the competitive CIC3* Grantham Cup class at Belton International Horse Trials in April.

3. Cooley On Show

This grey 11-year-old by Ricardo Z, who is ridden by USA-based Sharon White, has proven himself at four-star level over the past 12 months. He was 13th at Luhmuhlen in 2017 and recently finished a highly credible eighth in Kentucky, completing on his dressage score.

4. Cooley Cross Border

This horse made us sit up and take notice when he won the CCI3* at Blenheim last September. The 11-year-old by Diamond Roller, ridden by American rider Kim Severson, had looked primed for a top result at Kentucky this spring when he collected 20 penalties on the cross-country.

5. Cooley SRS

Another horse owned by Angela Hislop and ridden by Oliver Townend, this 11-year-old by Ramiro B clocked up some impressive three-star form leading to his selection for the British team at last year’s European Championships.

6. Cooley Earl

Owned by Diana and Lance Morrish, this 11-year-old is another Cooley graduate by Ramiro B. Ridden by Georgie Strang, he jumped clear across country at his first four-star in Pau last year and they head to their first Badminton this week (2-6 May 2018).

7. Cooley Monsoon

This 10-year-old is definitely one to watch. Owned by comedian and actress Jennifer Saunders, Cooley Monsoon (yet another by Ramiro B) has an almost faultless record. From 11 runs last season with rider Piggy French this horse clocked up no less than six wins, including intermediate, CIC* and CCI* victories.

8. Cooley Lands

This 10-year-old by Cavalier Land won the CIC3* eight- and nine-year-old class at Blenheim last year with Chris Burton. He then went on to finish on his dressage score for eighth place in Boekelo’s CCI3*. This horse, owned by Kate Walls who competes him most of the time, is another one to watch.

9. Cooley Again

Owned by Maggie Sargent and ridden by Laura Collett, Cooley Again is another by Ramiro B. Now 10-years-old he has some three-star form and is one to have on your radar for the future.

