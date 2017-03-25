Looking for a mother-daughter share? Check out these horses

With Mother’s Day fast-approaching (tomorrow, 26 March 2017), take a look at these horses suitable for a mother and daughter to share that are advertised for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Absolutely fabulous’

Height: 15.1hh

Age: seven

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This Irish sports horse mare is a yard favourite and is extremely sweet. She does anything asked of her and is never mareish. She has hunted for two seasons and happily jumps anything from anywhere in the field. She is quiet and safe, with a snaffle mouth and no martingale. She has lovely paces and has won and been placed at prelim. She has a cracking jump and will definitely affiliate BS (British Showjumping) and BE (British Eventing). She has jumped double clear at British Novice on a day ticket. and has cross-country schooled with ease. Never spooky and good to do. Ideal mother-daughter share and a fun little mare ready to go on and do wonderful things.”

View the advert

2. ‘My best friend’

Height: 14.3hh

Age: 11

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “‘Troy’ is an exceptionally talented horse with endless potential. He has three great paces and is an absolute head-turner. He needs a confident, quiet rider as he isn’t a novice ride, but would suit a mother-daughter share. He hacks alone and in company, loves schooling, jumping, dressage and competing. Troy has won almost every dressage competition he has been entered into and consistently scores above 69% with his highest score being 74% at the Pony Club intermediate level. He came fifth at the Pony Club intermediate dressage national championships last year and also qualified for the novice showjumping. Troy has competed at Hickstead showjumping for the Pony Club in 2015 and 2016. He is always in the ribbons and has won hundreds of rosettes and trophies and would excel at BE. This horse is one in a million.”

View the advert

3. ‘Good to do in all ways’

Height: 17hh

Age: 14

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “‘Percy’ has done all riding club activities, plus unaffiliated dressage, showjumping, eventing and has hunted. He is well put together, moves nicely and has plenty of scope. He is great to hack both alone and in company. He is very laid back, he isn’t a hot thoroughbred and isn’t strong or silly. He has been ridden by a 5’4″ girl and would suit a mother-daughter share as he goes up and down the gears depending on the rider.”

View the advert

4. ‘Sensible brain’

Article continues below...

Height: 15hh

Age: four

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “‘Rodney’ is an awesome competition horse that is easy and good to do in all ways. He has a great jump and has three rhythmical paces. He hacks alone and in company and isn’t strong or silly. He has been out competing showjumping, cross-country and dressage and everyone on the yard has ridden him, including nervous and novice riders. He is very well behaved at shows. Please don’t let his age put you off — he really is the most level-headed type. He would make a great grassroots eventer, hunter, Pony Club/riding club/family horse or mother-daughter share. Rodney is a really smart looking horse that loves to jump!”

View the advert

5. ‘Straightforward and easy’

Height: 15.2hh

Age: eight

Gender: mare

Selling points: “‘Lorrie’ has successfully competed in showjumping with numerous double clears up to newcomers. She also represented the Pony Club at the intermediate showjumping championships where she jumped two double clears to secure the team fourth place. She has hunted this season with the Wilton Hunt where she has proven to be an exceptional hunt horse, jumping hedges, ditches and tiger traps. Lorrie also competed at BE last season being placed in three BE100 outings and was also placed in some dressage outings with scores of 67%+. She doesn’t hot up or get silly and will happily turn her hoof to anything. She would be a perfect first horse for a child moving off ponies or a fantastic mother-daughter share. She has no vices and hacks alone or in company.”

View the advert

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:



6. ‘Great to have around’

Height: 16.1hh

Age: 10

Gender: mare

Selling points: “‘Blissy’ is very easy to do in all respects and vice free. She has done riding club, sponsored rides and dressage but really excels in cross-country and hunting. She is very bold and honest and will go first or last with a novice or experienced rider. She was a happy hacker in her previous home and has even pulled a carriage for weddings. She is very genuine and has never said no.”

View the advert

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way

Article continues below...

View more horses for sale on horseandhound.co.uk