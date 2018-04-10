12 stallions to have on your radar in 2018

Planning to breed in 2018? Check out our round-up of 12 super stallions you should know about this year



1. Dream Boy (Vivaldi x Ferro)

This elegant, long-legged Vivaldi x Ferro son made his dressage grand prix debut with Holland’s Hans Peter Minderhoud in January, scoring just a shade under 75% and looking every inch a future international star. His foals inherit his lightness across the ground, impressive hind leg and modern type, and he has a number of licensed sons, the oldest of which turn five this year.

Age: 10

Studbook: KWPN

Stud fee: €1,750+VAT, elitestallions.co.uk

2. Delatio (De Niro x Rubinstein I)

Delatio boasts a super temperament and passes on reliable rideability. By the legendary De Niro, and out of the Rubinstein mare Rubina, Delatio is a strong British contender for this year’s World Equestrian Games with Britain’s Emile Faurie, having qualified for the World Cup final in Paris. He has already produced successful offspring, including the keur mare Elhouette and small tour horse Emando.

Age: 14

Studbook: Hanoverian

Stud fee: €1,200+VAT, elitestallions.co.uk

3. Taloubet Z (Galoubet A x Polydor)

Having retired triumphantly from international showjumping in January this year, this multi-medalled stallion will now concentrate on his breeding career, with chilled semen available this year for the first time. A neat, quick jumper with superb technique, Christian Ahlmann’s Rio bronze medallist has already produced some exceptional offspring, despite his limited availability until this season. These include his daughter Taloubetdarco K Z, who also jumped in Rio for Japan.

Age: 18

Studbook: KWPN

Stud fee: €1,400 + VAT, elitestallions.co.uk

4. Big Star (Quick Star x Nimmerdor)

The Rio 2016 Olympic champion needs no introduction, and is once again standing in the UK for 2018. He passes his athleticism and great temperament on to his foals, as well as boasting high quality semen. His offspring are proving hugely popular, with a Big Star x Tinka’s Boy foal being sold for £92,000 at the Bolesworth Elite Auction in 2017.

Age: 15

Studbook: KWPN

Stud fee (UK): £3,500 + VAT (fresh/chilled), £900 + VAT per straw (frozen), stallionai.co.uk

5. Jaguar Mail (Hand In Glove x Laudanum)

The highest ranked stallion standing in the UK for 2018, this outstanding dual-purpose sire has produced top eventing offspring including Michael Jung’s European team and individual gold medallist FischerTakinou, and double world young horse champion Tenareze. He himself showjumped at the 2008 Olympics with Sweden’s Peter Eriksson. The Hand In Glove son brings plenty of blood, being 82% thoroughbred, as well as rideability and a generous character.

Age: 21

Studbook: Selle Francais

Stud fee: €1500 + VAT, elitestallions.co.uk

6. Checkter (Cellestial x Lord Pezi)

This striking, super careful young stallion, currently standing at the Böckmann stud in Germany, dominated his 2017 performance test, scoring 9.66, including 10 for his technique and 9.8 for rideability. His sire, Cellestial, jumped at international grand prix, while his damline has an impressive performance record and has also produced several licensed sons.

Age: 5

Studbook: Oldenburg

Stud fee: €1000 + VAT, elitestallions.co.uk

7. Woodlander Wild Love (Woodlander Wild Child x For Compliment)

This son of Woodlander Wild Child is in his first season of breeding, but looks to be just as impressive as his record-breaking sire, whose dam is the double world young horse champion Woodlander Farouche. Wild Love was champion of both his Hanoverian and WBS-UK licensings and was also the top-scoring two-year-old of the Futurity series in 2017, prompting Woodlander stud’s Lynne Crowden to describe him as “the best stallion we have ever bred”.

Age: 3

Studbook: Hanoverian

Stud fee: £750, woodlanderstud.com

8. Murka’s Gem (Good Twist x Noble Jay)

The clone of the legendary showjumper Gem Twist, Murka’s Gem is now publicly available for breeding and produced an exciting first crop of foals in 2016. Genetically identical to the Olympic medallist Gem Twist, Murka’s Gem is a very correct, careful jumper, and an exciting prospect for anyone looking for a thoroughbred stallion.

Age: 7

Studbook: AES

Stud fee: £800 + VAT, stallionai.co.uk

9. Elton John (Clearway x Kannan)

This fantastically scopey nine-year-old comes from a super jumping damline — his granddam Llotte produced Marcus Ehning’s superstar showjumper Plot Blue, also a renowned sire. Now competing at grand prix himself, Elton John has reached the world young horse championships at Lanaken three times and passes on his power and easy ability to his offspring.

Age: 9

Studbook: KWPN

Stud fee: €750.00 + VAT, team-nijhof.nl/en

10. Foundation (Fidertanz x De Vito)

This 10-year-old Fidertanz son is virtually unbeaten at international small tour with Germany’s Matthias Rath. He combines immense power with suppleness and elasticity, and scored 10 for both trot and canter in his performance test. This impressive stallion already has a number of licensed sons and Bundeschampionate finalists among his offspring.

Age: 10

Studbook: Hanoverian

Stud fee: €1,200 + VAT, schockemoehle.com

11. Dante’s Jr (Dante Weltino x Sir Donnerhall I)

A modern, classy stallion in his first year of breeding at the Schockemöhle stud in Germany, Dante’s Jr is pleasing on the eye and demonstrates incredible balance and cadence in all three paces. His stunning sire, Dante Weltino, led Sweden to bronze at the 2017 European Championships, also finishing fourth individually.

Age: 3

Studbook: Hanoverian

Stud fee: €1,000 + VAT, schockemoehle.com

12. Party Trick (Chilli Morning x Tolan R)

An exciting young stallion by none other than Badminton winner Chilli Morning, Party Trick was champion of his SHB(GB) grading in 2016 and his offspring include the filly Saxon Party, who was awarded an elite premium score at last year’s Futurity. Party Trick, who reached the Burghley young event horse final, boasts a wonderfully trainable attitude, plenty of scope and has proved highly fertile.

Age: 6

Studbook: SHB(GB)

Stud fee (UK): £650, gauntlett.me.uk

