All you need to know about the Horse & Hound Grassroots Eventing Championships

Horse & Hound is delighted to announce the inaugural running of the Grassroots Eventing Championships to be held at Keysoe on 27-29 May 2017.

How will it work?

The event is being held during the second May bank holiday with the dressage phase taking place on the Saturday, cross-country on Sunday and the final horse inspection and showjumping on Monday. The event will run as close to CCI short-format as possible, with the cross-country phase following the general CCI comparison where three-day tracks are 50% longer than those used for a one-day format.

Friday

Stabling is included in the entry fee for all competitors and horses are asked to arrive at Keysoe between 4pm and 6pm on Friday . Your stable will be supplied empty and you are welcome to bring your own bedding or you can purchase bedding from Keysoe. Get yourself and horse settled, then join us for welcome drinks from 7pm.

While we expect most competitors will choose to stay on site in their lorries (limited hook up is available at additional cost), those without living in their lorry are welcome to pitch a tent or there are local B&Bs you might like to book. We would recommend staying on site to experience the great atmosphere stay away shows offer.

Saturday

Dressage tests will be performed on Saturday with times issued in advance. Tests will be long arena tests and performed in the international outdoor arena judged by an experienced panel.

On Saturday evening there will be the opportunity to join the organising team for a hog roast and live band.

Sunday

Times will be given out in advance for cross-country day and, as previously mentioned, the course will be longer than a standard ODE course, but speeds will be the same as British Eventing for the appropriate level. It’s important to ensure both you and your horse are suitably fit to complete the longer than standard course, and then showjump the following day.

Useful links

The cross-country course will be a solid and inviting course built to British Eventing standard. The severity of the course will be suitable for the BE level at that height. Time consuming alternative routes will be available at technical obstacles or questions. The course becomes progressively more technical at each height.

After a busy day riding, the organising team will be providing entertainment again on the Sunday evening.

Monday

A final horse inspection will begin at 8am (times advised on Sunday evening). Following this showjumping will get underway, which will be run in reverse order of merit. The course will be designed by a British Showjumping course builder and will be built up to height for the class.

Prizes

There will be a mounted prize giving at the conclusion of the showjumping, with rosettes awarded to the top 10 in each class. Other prizes will include prize money to the top three combinations, and a good selection of prizes in kind. We will then ask that the top three in each class come to our on-site media hub to be photographed and interviewed by Horse & Hound reporters for both the magazine and website

How to enter

Entries cost £275 per combination, plus £1.50 booking fee, which includes your stabling for the duration of the event. Entries open via Equo on 1 April and classes are sure to fill up quickly, so make sure you enter promptly to ensure you don’t miss out. Entries will close when full or on 6 May. If classes are oversubscribed there will not be a ballot, but a wait list will be held.

We look forward to welcoming you all to Keysoe for this rare opportunity to compete in an unaffiliated three-day event at this level.