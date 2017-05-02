Watch Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials live: 3-7 May

Livestream action brought to you by Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials gets underway HERE with the first horse inspection on Wednesday 3 May

For the first time this year, the organisers of the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials are making footage of the event freely accessible to viewers around the world via its online livestream service. The livestream will be available to view here on the Horse & Hound website, as well as through Badminton’s own video channels.

Action from the first horse inspection on Wednesday, all the way through to the final presentation of awards on Sunday, will be available for eventing fans to enjoy, although the cross-country phase and final showjumping rounds are going to be geoblocked in certain locations, including here in the UK.

UK viewers can look forward to the BBC broadcasting the full cross-country on Saturday via its live streaming service, with cross-country highlights and the final showjumping rounds available on BBC2.

Badminton LIVE Schedule

Wednesday 3 May – First horse inspection

Badminton livestream: 4.30pm – 5.45pm

Followed by Mitsubishi Motors Cup presentations at 6.00pm

Badminton livestream: 9am until 5pm

Showing every test, plus lunchtime dressage demo

All cross country rounds live from 11:30am until 5pm

UK only: BBC Red Button and BBC Sport website

Netherlands, Sweden and Australia: H&C Play

Rest of world: Badminton livestream

Outside UK: entire day including final horse inspection and prize giving available via the Badminton livestream

UK: final horse inspection, majority of showjumping (excluding the last few jumping rounds to decide the top placings) and prize giving via the Badminton livestream

UK: Cross-country highlights followed by the live finale of the jumping from 2pm – 4pm on BBC2 and on the BBC Sport website

All times above are BST.

Join us reporting the action online

Visit www.horseandhound.co.uk/tag/badminton-horse-trials for all the latest news from our team of reporters working on site at the event. The website will be kept up to date with course pictures, twice daily reports and video interviews from top riders, plus blogs from our Badminton first-timers throughout the event.

