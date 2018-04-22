Unexpected twin foals are ‘once in a lifetime’ gift for stud owner

A stud owner was the recipient of an unexpected equine bonus when her mare gave birth to surprise twin foals last Saturday (14 April).

Hannah Thomas’ Trakehner cross Knabstrupper mare, Perseis Vom Falkenhorst (Bambi), had been scanned and was believed to be carrying one embryo.

But after Bambi gave birth to a buckskin filly, Hannah had a big surprise.

“The first I knew about it was when the second lot of feet appeared,” Hannah told H&H. “Bambi wasn’t any bigger than with her previous foals.

“I stupidly had a Facebook live video going while she was foaling so you can hear my reaction.

“I still can’t believe it — it was a once in a lifetime occurrence.”

The second arrival was a spotted colt.

Hannah said mother and foals are doing very well.

“The boy was weak at first but within a couple of horse he was able to stand unaided and feed by himself,” she added.

“He’s the more feisty of the two now – he’s a real greedy guts.

“They were both IgG tested [which measures the level of certain immunoglobulins, or antibodies, in the blood] and that came back good, which was a real shock as they are sharing her colostrum and I thought they might not be getting enough. She milks like a Friesian cow!

“Bambi is doing really well and they’ve enjoyed some time outside.”

The twins are by Hannah’s homebred licensed stallion My Pooka, who is by eventing sire Multicolor GF.

Hannah set up Devon-based RB Stud with her partner Jamie Palmer last year.

The couple and Hannah’s 11-year-old daughter Lilly Rose are overjoyed about the new arrivals and say they were due some good luck.

“I broke my neck in a fall from a pony 18 months ago,” said Hannah.

“I’m just so grateful the foals are doing so well. I’m only just starting to come down from the adrenaline rush.”

Hannah is hoping the public can help her think of names for the twins.

