Top rehomed horses to appear at Burghley and in Horse & Hound

Has your rescued horse or pony got what it takes to appear at Burghley, or in the pages of Horse & Hound?

World Horse Welfare’s rehomed horse of the year competition is open now, to celebrate the “amazing things” rehomers have achieved with equines previously rescued by the charity.

The people’s choice category this year is run in partnership with the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials, which gives six finalists the chance to take part in a parade at the event (31 August – 3 September). The public will be asked to vote for their favourite to decide the winner, who will be announced during the parade.

The H&H “achieving against the odds” category is aimed at celebrating rescued equines’ successes despite a difficult start and the eventual winner will be judged by the H&H team.

World Horse Welfare deputy chief executive Tony Tyler, said: “Every year we receive fantastic entries to our rehomed horse of the year competition and it is a great way to celebrate all of the amazing things our rehomers have achieved with the 1,700 World Horse Welfare horses and ponies currently out in homes across the country.

“Rehoming is so vital to the sustainability of our work, as every horse rehomed leaves space in our rescue and rehoming centres to take in another one and the competition helps showcase the many reasons everyone should consider rehoming.

“We’re delighted that thanks to our charity of the year status with the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials this year we are able to give our rehomers the chance to enter the ‘Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials people’s choice rehomed superstar’ category. Six finalists will be chosen to take part in a very special parade on the Thursday of the event, which is yet another opportunity to demonstrate rehoming success stories at one of the biggest events of the equestrian sport calendar.

“We are also grateful to Horse & Hound for supporting the ‘achieving against the odds’ category and look forward to seeing many inspiring entries across the whole competition.”

The other categories are for “biggest character” and “best friend”.

The winners of each of the four categories will be entered for a supreme championship, with the supreme champion winning a photo shoot and featuring in a short film. The winner of the H&H category will also appear in the magazine.

Continues below…