First foals by Tamarillo’s clone are born

Tomatillo’s first foals have been born.

The clone of Tamarillo stood at stud for the first time in 2016 and six foals are expected by him this year.

Owner The Hon. Finn Guinness told H&H the first four of these have arrived, with two more still to come.

The first two to be born at the Gunnisses’ Biddesden Stud, both fillies, are out of Anglo Arab eventer Turkish Candle (by Bajazeth) and her daughter Imbroglio (by Indoctro). Both mares and fillies, who are also owned by Finn, are doing well.

“It is extremely exciting as it always is with foals, but particularly the first foals of a stallion,” said Mr Guinness. “It is interesting to see their way of going.”

He added Tomatillo “has a slightly better walk” than Tamarillo and this is where the latter was pipped in competition by Pippa Funnel’s great campaigner Supreme Rock when the two were eventing at the same time.

Partnered by William Fox-Pitt, Tamarillo’s list of eventing achievements include wins at Badminton and Burghley as well as European, World and Olympic medals.

Turkish Candle evented in the UK and Canada, reaching two-star level before retiring to become a broodmare.

Imbroglio also competed up to CCI2* and this is her first foal.

And we have a filly! The first of #Tomatillo's progeny out of #Imbroglio (by #Indoctro) name suggestions starting with T please. #futurestar #tamarilloclone #eventingstallion #williamfoxpitt A post shared by Biddesden Stud (@biddesdenstud) on Apr 30, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

