First foals by Tamarillo’s clone are born

Tomatillo’s first foals have been born.
The clone of Tamarillo stood at stud for the first time in 2016 and six foals are expected by him this year.
Owner The Hon. Finn Guinness told H&H the first four of these have arrived, with two more still to come.
The first two to be born at the Gunnisses’ Biddesden Stud, both fillies, are out of Anglo Arab eventer Turkish Candle (by Bajazeth) and her daughter Imbroglio (by Indoctro). Both mares and fillies, who are also owned by Finn, are doing well.
“It is extremely exciting as it always is with foals, but particularly the first foals of a stallion,” said Mr Guinness. “It is interesting to see their way of going.”
He added Tomatillo “has a slightly better walk” than Tamarillo and this is where the latter was pipped in competition by Pippa Funnel’s great campaigner Supreme Rock when the two were eventing at the same time.
Partnered by William Fox-Pitt, Tamarillo’s list of eventing achievements include wins at Badminton and Burghley as well as European, World and Olympic medals.
Turkish Candle evented in the UK and Canada, reaching two-star level before retiring to become a broodmare.
Imbroglio also competed up to CCI2* and this is her first foal.
Tomatillo, who is rising four and is owned by Finn and MW Guinness, will stand at stud again this season and is currently in training at William Fox-Pitt’s yard.
Tamarillo was cloned at Replica Farm in Texas and H&H revealed his existence to the world in September 2013.
“People are all asking whether we are going to compete [Tomatillo] and that is not the primary aim of the whole project,” Mr Guinness told H&H earlier this year.
“He is very like Tamarillo, but as similar as an identical twin would be, not exactly the same.”
Tamarillo, who was put down in 2015, was out of MW’s Anglo Arab event mare Mellita (by Master Spiritus), by the Anglo Arab Tarnik. These are also the genetic parents of Tomatillo.
