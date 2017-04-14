Olympic medallist says final farewell to top hat

Olympic dressage medallist Steffen Peters has ditched his top hat for a helmet following the example of his teammates and idols.

The two-time Olympic team bronze medal-winner, pictured above at the Rio 2016 Olympics, made it his new year’s resolution to wear a helmet for FEI competitions. Protective headgear is already compulsory in national competitions run under US Equestrian rules.

He was encouraged by his US teammates as well as pressure from mothers and fans on social media.

When he looked at the team pictures from Rio 2016, he realised he was the only US rider in a topper.

He was also influenced by Carl Hester’s choice to often wear a helmet over a top hat.

“I received so many messages on Facebook, some firm, some kindly convincing me to wear a helmet because I am setting an example for children,” he said.

“Some mothers aggressively told me that I have to wear a helmet. I listened.

“At the end of the day, if so many people speak out, and when you are an athlete in this position, you have to set guidelines and suggestions, and I listened.”

Research has found that 45% of sports-related traumatic brain injuries among adults in the US between 2003 and 2012 were related to equestrian falls.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in: