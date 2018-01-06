New event to celebrate top British stallions

Olympic gold medallist Big Star will be among the main attractions at a new stallion showcase taking place at Addington Manor next month.

The showjumping superstar will be joined by others of the best stallions standing in the country at the event, which is being organised by Jane Skepper, the originator of the Competition Stallions Guide.

The parade of 60 horses will include two other Olympic athletes: Jaguar Mail and Arko III.

Sires from Stallions AI, Elite Stallions, Brendon Stud, The Dressage Company and Woodlander Stud will be making an appearance at the showcase on Sunday, February 18, where other major names include Britannia’s Mail, Ramiro B and T Movistar.

Ms Skepper, an AI technician who runs her family’s Heritage Coast Stud, said: “This event fits perfectly with the stallion guide, and following widespread interest and support amongst the equestrian community, we are delighted to be able to announce this new date which we hope will become a regular fixture.”

Valerie Light of the Brendon Stud, which will be exhibiting some exciting young stallions including two sons of Don VHP Z, as well as their seasoned campaigner Caretino Glory, said: “It is vital for mare owners to see stallions in the flesh. I am very happy to get behind this event, and to support Jane. She is very professional, and we are happy to support her in this new venture.”

Stallions AI are to bring a stable of superstars to the showcase, including Jaguar Mail who is standing with them on behalf of Elite Stallions.

“Nothing beats the opportunity to meet the stallion in the stable and to see him either ridden or led up,” said Stallion AI’s Tullis Matson. “Some stallions will also have progeny accompanying them, and mare owners are able to talk to owners about each of the stallions, what they pass on and which mares they suit.”

Eventer Lucinda Fredricks will be bringing her stallion Britannia’s Mail, son of her Badminton and Burghley-winning mare Headley Britannia, to the parade.

“We have included Britannia’s Mail in the stallion guide for several years now so thought it would be nice to go to this event.

“The timing is very good as it’s close to our season start so hopefully will encourage people to use him as he will still be fresh in their minds. His father, Jaguar Mail, will also be at the event so it will be lovely to hopefully see them together,” she said.

The event will also feature the competition stallions awards, recognising the top British-based sires of progeny assessed by the British Equestrian Federation Futurity evaluations in 2017.

For more information, stallion and trade stand booking enquiries, email jane@horseit.com or call 01394 450850.

