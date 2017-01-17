Miniature Shetland dumped dead 10 months after going missing

A miniature Shetland was found dumped dead on the side of the road 10 months after he originally went missing.

Skewbald gelding Alfie disappeared from his field in the West Midlands on 28 May.

The seven-year-old’s owner, Amy Adshead received a call on 5 January that Alfie had been found thanks to his microchip, but he was dead.

Alfie had been dumped on the side of Hazel Lane, Great Wyrley, around four miles from his field.

Ms Adshead was not able to establish how Alfie died.

“It’s just terrible what happened,” she told H&H.

“We spent weeks on end looking for him. He was so small he could have been kept in someone’s back garden.

“There were no sightings of him — nothing at all. We started thinking he had been taken out of the area.

“It’s unbelievable that he turned up there. He was dead when a walker found him.

“A vet thinks he had not been dead long as he hadn’t frosted over. It’s dreadful.”

Article continues below...

Ms Adshead had owned Alfie for a year and had bought him for her three-year-old daughter, Tina-Marie.

She contacted the police who watched CCTV of the area, but they were unable to find any useful information from the footage.

Ms Adshead hopes someone will be able to help provide more information.

“Somebody might recognise him — he might have been kept in a field next to them,” she said.

“He was a lovely pony and was lovely with my daughter.

“When he went missing she was traumatised. I haven’t told her too much about him being found — it’s a nightmare.”

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said they received a report of Alfie being found at around 1pm on 5 January.

Article continues below...

“It is unknown how the pony came to be there,” he told H&H.