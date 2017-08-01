Irish squad named for European Eventing Championships

The Irish team has been named for the European Eventing Championships in Strzegom, Poland (17-20 August).

Sarah Ennis and Horseware Stellor Rebound, owned by Horseware Products LTD, Niki Potterton and Orla Ennis

Jonty Evans and Cooley Rorkes Drift, owned by Fiona Elliott

Joseph Murphy and Sportsfield Othello, owned by the rider's wife Jill, Alison Schmutz and Andrew Tinkler

Michael Ryan and Dunlough Striker, owned by Carol and Tom Henry

Patricia Ryan and Dunrath Eclipse, owned by Carol and Tom Henry

Austin O'Connor and Kilpatrick Knight, owned by Eugene McKenna and Wendie Foster

Ireland has only nominated these six combinations for the championship, so if one of them drops out for whatever reason, they will not be replaced.

Jonty Evans’ participation is in doubt because his horse, Cooley Rorkes Drift (“Art”), is for sale and unless he can be bought to remain in Jonty’s stable by around 11 August, he will not be able to go to Poland.

H&H broke the news on 12 July that interest from buyers, particularly in America, had led to Art’s current owner Fiona Elliott considering selling the 11-year-old.