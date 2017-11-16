Have you taken a brilliant eventing photo in 2017? If so, enter our amateur photographer competition. The prize is one money can’t buy: press accreditation to the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials 2018 (2-6 May), giving free entry to the event plus access to the media areas. We’re looking for classic action pictures, but also quirky angles, backstage and innovative photos.

To enter, send a maximum of three photos — taken at British Eventing or FEI affiliated events during the 2017 season — to hhpictures@timeinc.com with the subject line “Eventing photo competition”. Please attach each photo to a separate email with a minimum file size of 3MB and a maximum file size of 10MB.

Please include in each email details of the horse, rider and venue, the photographer’s name, address, phone number and email address. The closing date is 11.59pm on 14 January 2018.

Competition Terms

1. The promoter of this competition is Badminton Horse Trials Ltd (“Promoter”), which has its registered offices located at The Estate Office, Badminton, Gloucestershire, GL9 1DD and is a company registered in England and Wales under company number 03270324.

2. This competition is administered and fulfilled by Time Inc. (UK) Ltd (“TIUK”), which has its registered offices located at 3rd Floor, 161 Marsh Wall, London, E14 9AP and is a company registered in England and Wales under company number 53626.

3. There will be one (1) winner of the competition (“Winner”).

4. The Winner will win the following: one (1) press accreditation for the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials from 2-6 May 2018 (the “Prize“).

5. The Winner is responsible for expenses and arrangements not specifically included in the Prize, including any necessary travel documents, passports and visas.

6. This competition is free to enter and no purchase is necessary.

7. The competition is open to residents in the UK, Channel Islands and Isle of Man (excluding Northern Ireland) aged eighteen (18) or over, excluding employees and past employees of Promoter and TIUK, their printers and agents and anyone materially connected to the administration of this competition. Proof of eligibility must be provided upon request.

8. The competition is only open to amateur photographers who have not had their photographs published before.

9. To enter the competition, entrants (“Entrant“) must send a maximum of three (3) photographs (“Entry Content”) taken at British Eventing or Fédération Equestre Internationale affiliated equestrian events in 2017 to hhpictures@timeinc.com.

The following information must be included:

i. each photograph must be attached to a separate email and have a minimum file size of 3MB and a maximum file size of 10MB;

ii. the subject line of each email must read “Eventing photo competition”;

iii. details of the horse, rider and venue must be included for each photograph; and

iv. the photographer’s name, address, telephone number and email address must be included with each email. Use of a false name or address will result in disqualification.

10. The competition will open on 16 November 2017 and the closing date is 23:59 on 14 January 2018.

11. Only three (3) photographs per Entrant may be submitted. All entries will become the property of TIUK and the Winner’s photo will be published in a future issue of Horse & Hound. Some highly commended/runner-up photos may also be published. TIUK accepts no responsibility for entries not received via email.

12. By submitting an Entry, Entrants hereby grant to TIUK and its parent company, subsidiaries, affiliated and joint venture companies (“Group Companies”) a non-exclusive, worldwide, royalty-free, irrevocable and perpetual licence to use, sub-license, reproduce, modify, amend, adapt, copy, transmit, broadcast, publish, create derivative works from, display, archive (digitally and in hard copy), or delete the Entry Content (including, without limitation, the photograph, likeness, biographical information, voice, text, images, designs, audio and/or video clips submitted in entering the competition or any statement made by you concerning the competition) in whole or in part, and to incorporate it singly or collectively into other works in any form, media or technology now known or later developed, including but not limited to, for promotional or marketing purposes and secondary productions. For the avoidance of doubt (but without limitation) this means that the Entrant’s name, location and Entry Content may be displayed online and posted across TIUK’s and its Group Companies’ publishing platforms, social media platforms and promotional or marketing materials.

13. Entries must be made directly by the Entrant. By submitting an Entry you agree to be bound by these Competition Terms.

14. The competition will be judged by a representative of the Promoter, a representative of TIUK’s brand, Horse & Hound and an independent judge, by 31 March 2018.

15. The Winner will be notified by email on or before 31 March 2018.

16. The Prize will be dispatched by the Promoter via first class post, as soon as the Prize becomes available. For the avoidance of doubt, this will be during April 2018.

17. Reasonable efforts will be made to contact the Winner. If the Winner cannot be contacted within seven (7) calendar days, or if the Winner is unable to comply with these Competition Terms, TIUK reserves the right to offer the Prize to the runner-up.

18. Failure to respond and/or provide information requested, or failure to meet the eligibility requirements, may result in forfeiture of the Prize.

19. Prizes are subject to availability and the prize supplier’s terms and conditions. The Prize is as stated, is not transferable to another individual and no cash or other alternatives will be offered. The Prize cannot be used in conjunction with any other special offer. TIUK accepts no responsibility whatsoever for elements of the Prize being withdrawn. In the event of the Prize being unavailable, TIUK and Promoter reserve the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater value.

20. TIUK and Promoter reserve the right to amend or alter the terms of competitions at any time and reject entries from Entrants not entering into the spirit of this competition. Competitions may be modified or withdrawn at any time.

21. Insofar as is permitted by law, TIUK and Promoter, their agents or distributors will not in any circumstances be responsible or liable to compensate the Winner or accept any liability for any loss, damage, personal injury or death occurring as a result of taking up the Prize except where it is caused by the negligence of TIUK and/or Promoter, their agents or distributors or that of their employees. Your statutory rights are not affected.

22. If you are the Winner or runner-up of this competition, you agree that TIUK and Promoter may use your name, photograph and town or county of residence to announce the Winner of this competition and for any other reasonable and related promotional purposes, and you agree to co-operate with any other reasonable requests by TIUK and Promoter relating to any post-winning publicity.

23. Any personal information, such as your name, age, address (including postcode) and/or email address will be used by TIUK in accordance with its privacy policy available at www.timeincuk.com/privacy/

24. In the event of a discrepancy between these Competition Terms and the details in the promotional material, the details in the promotional material shall prevail.

25. These Competition Terms will be governed by English Law and you submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.

