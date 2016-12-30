Farewell to the horse world’s great and good: Roger Stack

H&H reports the passing of individuals who have made a significant contribution to the horse world. Funerals and memorial details will be included where possible

Friends and members of the showing community have paid tribute to Roger Stack (pictured), who died on 24 December.

A stalwart of the showing world, he was involved with Hickstead from its very beginning, as an exhibitor, judge, steward and most recently as director of showing until his retirement in 2014.

“His enthusiasm for Hickstead and all things showing never wavered,” said Hickstead director Edward Bunn.

“Many of the improvements in our showing facilities are down to his drive and vision. He was already planning for 2017 and beyond. Roger will be terribly missed by us all.”

Showing Council chairman David Ingle, who took over as director of showing at Hickstead in 2014, said Mr Stack “has done more for showing as an individual than anybody”.

He added they first met through point-to-pointing, which Mr Stack was also very involved in.

“Showing has lost its best friend,” he told H&H.

“He was an incredibly selfless man, everything he did was for the masses, never for his own benefit.

“He was always the first one to help, it could be someone who had never shown before and he would be the first to spot them and give them a bit of encouragement.

“He has been such a wonderful person to learn from, he has been so generous with his help and so supportive.

“He had so many things left he wanted to do and I shall do my best to make sure those will happen.”

Friend Jackie Crockett, for whom Mr Stack produced heavyweight show hunter Mystiko, said she has “many happy memories” of him.

A spokesman for The Showing Register described him as a “great showman and competitor who went on to be an outspoken critic of showing if he thought the need arose”.

“People brave enough to speak their minds are few and far between and showing will be poorer without him,” he added.

Phemie Angus

A legendary figure in the beagling world, Ms Angus died on 10 December aged 87.

Her long and distinguished hunting career spanned more than 60 years.

She was whipper-in to the Hornchurch Beagles from 1947-52, before joining the Mid-Essex Beagles. During her time with the Mid-Essex, which spanned from 1952-2012, she served as huntsman, master, joint-master and kennel huntsman.

Mark Chambers

A long-standing member of the Cumbrian equestrian world, Mr Chambers died on 6 December aged 52.

He was an integral part of the organisation and volunteering of many equine events in the county, including Cumbria Horse Trials.

Originally from Newcastle, he became a gardener at Askham Hall after leaving Newton Rigg College. In the late 1990s, Mr Chambers emigrated to Australia where he became involved in the Garden Centre business as a buyer of ceramics from exporters in Vietnam.

He returned to the UK in 2013 and was “wholeheartedly” adopted back into the equestrian world.

His funeral took place on 15 December.

Garrett Gomez

The US jockey and winner of 13 Breeders’ Cups has died aged 44.

He was twice presented with the outstanding jockey Eclipse Award and rode 3,329 winners over 25 years, between his first race in 1988 and his last in 2013.

He won more than 80 Grade Ones during his career and was ranked top jockey in the US by earnings three times, in 2006, 2007 and 2009.

Andrew Jennings

A “true English gentleman”, Mr Jennings died peacefully on 22 October aged 83.

His great passion was beagling. While still at Harrow he whipped in for the West Surrey and Horsell Beagles before becoming joint master and then huntsman for 12 years from 1959-71.

Mr Jennings served on the joint committee of the Association of Masters of Harriers and Beagles for more than 40 years, becoming president in the early 1990s.

He was also president of the Harriers and Beagles show at Peterborough, treasurer of the South of England Hound show for more than 30 years and was a well-known beagle judge.

His career was in forestry and he took pride in following his daughters, former international eventers Lucy Henson and Laura Jennings, to various events and latterly on the hunting field.

Colonel Lodovico Nava

Colonel Nava died on 5 December aged 87.

A leading figure in the Italian equestrian world, he was an Olympic eventer, trainer and judge.

He rode at the Rome 1960 Olympics and the 1959 Europeans before devoting his career to training.

Colonel Nava wrote numerous books, articles and manuals, and held clinics and seminars across the country.

He was actively involved across the disciplines, and was an international judge for eventing and dressage.

Colonel Nava was also a founding member of a trainer education system set up at Pratoni del Vivaro in the 1970s and helped to establish Italy’s National Riding Instructors Association.

The hon Mark Vestey

A leading figure in polo and president of wheelchair sport charity WheelPower, Mr Vestey died on 5 November aged 73.

He held a four-goal handicap and won numerous major trophies including the Gold Cup four times, the Queen’s Cup and Ruins Cup.

After a hunting fall left him paralysed from the chest down in 1984, Mr Vestey continued to be a great supporter of the sport.

A chairman of Cirencester Park Polo Club from 1988 to 1992, he was a board member until his death.

“He was an inspirational leader and his loss is immeasurable,” said a Wheelpower spokesman.

Noel de Quincey

A judge and showing producer, Mrs de Quincey died peacefully at home on 14 October aged 90.

She was president of the National Pony Society, chairman of the British Show Hack, Cob and Riding Horse Association and a long-serving council member of the British Show Pony Society.

With her daughter Vanessa, she owned the Erimus Stud, producing champion riding and Welsh section B ponies.

She is survived by her daughters Vanessa and Cherry, granddaughter Emma and three great- grandchildren.

Sarah Stafford

Tributes have been paid to horsewoman Sarah Stafford, who died on 3 November.

Cathy Twiston-Davies said she was someone who had “time for everyone and anything”.

Mrs Stafford trained several horses for war veteran and amateur jockey Guy Disney. He said she gave the “most fantastic grounding for so many people and horses”.

“She was the most incredible horsewoman: whether on the hunting field and training pointers in the winter, or showing and eventing over the summer.”

Stuart Davidson

A successful breeder and producer of young horses, Mr Davison passed away in his sleep at home in Essex on 22 October. He was 74.

A larger than life character, he was loved, admired and respected for his love of life and his extensive knowledge of all things equestrian.

He enjoyed success as a showjumper, winning the Foxhunter final at the Horse of the Year Show in 1978, on a horse he broke and produced himself.

In later life Mr Davidson developed a love of driving, running his own team of horses and loving all aspects of the sport.

Chris Corballis

A “true gentleman”, Mr Corballis died on 25 October aged 33 following a short illness.

A keen rider and former member of the Irish young rider eventing team, he was also a much-loved member of the international student riding community, through which he met his wife Nicole.

The International University Equestrian Federation (AIEC) paid tribute to the Irishman.

“Words cannot describe how positively he affected so many people’s lives,” said an AIEC spokesman. “Those that knew him can testify to his generous spirit and constant enthusiasm; a true embodiment of what it means to be a student rider.”

He leaves behind his wife, baby son Ciaran, parents Tim and Clare, twin brother Anthony, sister Tash and extended family.

Wim Ernes

A hugely respected member of the equestrian world, Mr Ernes has died aged 58.

The international dressage judge, Dutch team coach and chairman of the KWPN dressage stallion selection committee, was presented with the gold KNHS pin shortly before his death, to mark his achievements within the sport.

Mr Ernes played a major role in improving the quality of riding, judging and the development of Dutch breeding of top horses.

He also judged at the London 2012 Olympics and coached the Dutch Olympic dressage team to silver at Atlanta 1996 and team gold at the 2015 European championships.

Cecil William (Bill) Lander

A much-loved huntsman, Mr Lander passed away on 2 September aged 87.

He began his distinguished career when he was sent to work in Newmarket, but National Service beckoned.

He worked at the Army remount depot at Melton Mowbray, which had 500 horses at the time.

From the remount depot, he went as second horseman to the Cottesmore for two years and then became second whipper-in at the Fernie.

Following this he spent time at the Sinnington and the Belvoir, and joined the Heythrop as kennel huntsman in 1964.

Mr Lander joined the North Warwickshire as huntsman in 1970 and two years later became huntsman of Sir Watkin Williams Wynn’s hounds, a position he held until he retired in 1984.

He leaves his wife Eileen and children Carol, Andrew and Tim.

Derek Gooden

A long-time supporter of British Eventing, Mr Gooden died on 15 October.

A tribute from the organisation remembered him as a dedicated volunteer and vital part of the sport for many years.

Best known for his expertise as a health and safety officer, he was an adviser to many events as well as a cross-country steward and fence judge.

Francis Flood

The Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning trainer has died aged 86.

The Irish trainer took the title in 1972 with Glencaraig Lady and also won the Arkle Trophy Chase at the Festival with Bobsline in 1984.

His other accolades included saddling two Irish Grand National winners — Garoupe in 1970 and Ebony Jane in 1993.

Before starting his training career in the late 1960s, Mr Flood was champion amateur rider in Ireland seven times.

Albino Garbari

Championship cross-country course-designer Mr Garbari has died aged 82.

A popular figure in the Italian eventing community, he dedicated his life to equestrian sports.

Head of the Federal Equestrian Centre of Pratoni del Vivaro, which was created for the 1960 Olympics, he started course-designing in 1965.

Among his work were the courses for the 1995 FEI European Eventing Championships, the 1998 FEI World Equestrian Games and the 2004 Athens Olympics.

He also worked as a FEI dressage and eventing steward.

Arthur Rowland

The founder of Stanley Grange Stud has died aged 103.

He moved to the farm in Great Ayton, Middlesbrough, with his brother William — grandfather of current owner Jerome Harforth — in 1916, and bought the stud’s foundation broodmares, Norwood Jemima and the then yearling filly Groundhills Golden Girl, at a dispersal sale in 1974.

Stanley Grange stock now compete successfully in all disciplines and are renowned in show rings around the world.

Mr Rowland was known for his warm welcome to visitors, and he still walked the paddocks checking animals until well into his 90s, maintaining a keen interest in the ponies and the show team’s results until the end.

Philippa Mary Francis

A stalwart of the equestrian world, Ms Francis died on 28 September aged 58.

Her roles included working as a British Horse Society examiner and instructor, British Dressage judge and a lecturer in farriery and equine at Warwickshire College. In 2003, she had a career change and joined Ofsted as an inspector.

“She was an excellent manager,” said Dr Richard Pearce, who worked with her at Warwickshire College.

“She was not afraid to make decisions, to stand by them and you knew where you stood with her.”

One of the horses Pippa trained, Minnow, is still at the college today.

Carole Broad FBHS added she could “always be relied upon to see both sides of the coin”.

“She was such a kind, gentle person who was also extremely professional,” she said.

Caroline MacAskill

A popular showjumper, Mrs MacAskill died in a riding accident on 2 October.

The 52-year-old was the winner of the 2015-16 British Showjumping (BS) 70cm and 80cm Scottish club leagues and had been due to receive an honour at the BS Awards Ball on 4 October.

BS and Caledonian Riding Club (CRC) are among those who have paid tribute to the rider.

“She gave terrific support to the CRC, most recently at the Brechin Area 22 weekend,” said a CRC spokesman.

“Her good-humoured enthusiasm for her sport shone through everything she did.

“She will be so much missed and was a wonderful example to everyone else of doing what you love most with commitment and courage.”

Rimas Rimkus

The Lithuanian showjumper died on 4 October following a schooling fall.

Emergency services attended, but Mr Rimkus died before he could be taken to hospital.

“He died a famous rider, a multiple champion of Lithuania and national and international competition winner,” said a spokesman for the Lithuanian equestrian federation.

“This disaster is a big tragedy for both Rimas’ relatives and the entire equestrian community.”

The spokesman added that the 57-year-old had dedicated his life to horses and most recently he had been focusing on training younger riders.

John Goode

Mr Goode passed away peacefully on 15 September following a long illness.

He worked for Sir Michael Stoute for more than 30 years, during which time he was farrier to the legendary racehorse Shergar.

Mr Goode also made numerous trips to Morocco to work with the ILPH (now World Horse Welfare) promoting horse welfare.

His stallion Orlando, bred by The Queen, stood at stud with him and his wife Chandra for many years.

In the latter years Mr Goode’s greatest pleasure was with his racehorses — all trained by his great friend Chris Dwyer — achieving a runner at Ascot and numerous wins.

This included his namesake “Johnny B Goode”, who won at Chelmsford the day of Mr Goode’s death.

George A Moore

The owner of top 1980s sprinter Moorestyle died on 16 September aged 88.

Trained by Robert Armstrong, the bay stallion’s major wins included the July Cup, Haydock Sprint Cup and Prix de l’Abbaye in 1980, and he was the top-rated racehorse in Europe.

The horse was bought as a yearling and named to promote Mr Moore’s Yorkshire-based furniture company.

In 1988 Mr Moore was awarded a CBE in recognition of his business career. He was also a great charity supporter, forming a welfare foundation for his employees and their families in 1970, and assisting many other charities over the years, including The Animal Health Trust.

Sylvia Pepler

A stalwart of the Wylye Valley branch of the Pony Club, Mrs Pepler died earlier this month.

Born in Somerton in 1935, she became involved with the Pony Club in 1972 when she went along as a parent to help with the washing-up one summer and soon found herself the “face of food” at Pony Club camp.

Mrs Pepler was presented with a Cubit award for outstanding service to the Pony Club and a Cubit bar followed in 2014 following 42 years of dedication.

Although she did not ride, Mrs Pepler had a passionate interest in horses. During the 1970s and 80s, she could often be found parading racehorses for friends at point-to-points and insisted that all seven of her grandchildren joined the Pony Club.

Celia “Ci” Henderson

The proprietor of Cousland Park Training and Livery Centre and a well-known member of the equestrian world, Mrs Henderson died on 11 September.

During her career, she taught riding at all levels and became the proprietor of the Midlothian-based yard in 2004.

A mother to Fay and Ben and grandmother of two, her funeral was held on 21 September.

Paul Stecken

The classical German dressage trainer died on 15 September in his hometown of Münster aged 100.

Born into an equestrian family, he joined the cavalry at the age of 18. In 1950, Major Stecken took over the management of Westphalian Riding and Driving School in Münster, where he remained until 1985.

During his years at the school, 11,539 trainees passed through its doors, including Dr Reiner Klimke and his daughter Ingrid.

Among his many other achievements, Major Stecken was a founder member of the Association of German Professional Riders and influenced the state-recognised vocational training of riding instructors.

He also spent time teaching in the US and was a former German national federation coach and chairman.

He was married to Ursula, who died in 1997, for 50 years.

Jennifer Clapham

Mrs Clapham died peacefully in her sleep on 16 September, aged 85.

She was heavily involved in the running of Mattingley Horse Trials, held near Hook in Hampshire, for years and also owned many event horses over her lifetime.

Mrs Clapham was also the mother of Olympic eventer Tiny Clapham and British Eventing organiser Richard Clapham.

Her funeral took place on 23 September at Mattingley Church.

Roger Lewis

A stalwart of the racing and point-to-point worlds, Mr Lewis died on 6 September aged 72.

For the past two decades, Mr Lewis was the tour official and winning connections host at Chepstow and Bath racecourses.

Born into a Welsh family who lived for horses, hunting and farming, he took part in his first point-to-point aged 14. He was an amateur jockey for 20 years, riding in the Foxhunters at Cheltenham Festival and the Welsh Grand National.

A founder member of the South Wales Area Point-to-Point Injured Jockeys Fund, he helped to raise significant amounts for riders in need of support.

A statement from Chepstow racecourse said he will be remembered for “his love and knowledge of horseracing, his passion for music, travel and whisky, alongside his affable manner and humour”.

He leaves behind wife June, children Zoe, Guy and Hannah and four grandchildren.

Alan Ball

Showjumping course-designer Mr Ball died on 22 August.

Born in 1932, he left school to work in the family building business in Southport, Lancs, and also helped with the team of heavy horses his grandparents used in their haulage company.

A chance meeting with British Showjumping (BS) representative Bill Lucy at Liverpool Show resulted in him taking up course-designing, initially as a hobby.

He joined BS as senior head course designer in 1972, where he remained until he retired in the early 1990s, but continued to work independently. During his career he worked at many major national and international shows, including the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

International course designer Bob Ellis, who designed the London 2012 course, said: “I consider myself extremely fortunate to have worked alongside Alan for 15 years. He was a brilliant course-designer and a great man. I am deeply saddened to hear of his passing; he leaves behind a huge legacy for the sport.”

Tom O’Ryan

The former Flat jockey and award-winning racing journalist died on 23 August aged 61.

A well respected broadcaster and writer, Mr O’Ryan worked for a host of racing publications and was named racing journalist of the year in 2002 by the Horserace Writers’ and Photographers’ Association.

He also worked for Malton-based trainer Richard Fahey, most recently as a racing advisor as well as a coach and mentor to the yard’s apprentices.

Many members of the racing world have paid tribute to the “true gentleman”.

Amanda Short

Mrs Short, a level two judge and former British Showjumping (BS) area representative for Herts and Middlesex, died on 13 August.

She was a former owner of Trent Park Equestrian Centre, where she held affiliated shows. She also ran a livery yard and riding school, both of which are in operation today.

She became a judge in 1975 and deputy area representative in 1990, taking over in 2007.

A BS spokesman said: “An incredible advocate for the sport, Mrs Short welcomed new members with the same warmth and camaraderie as those she had known for years. She will be missed greatly.”

Mrs Short is survived by her daughter, Gina, and grandson, Thomas.

Brian Fillery

The founder of hay steamer company Haygain, Mr Fillery died at home in South Africa on 9 August aged 66. He had cancer.

He was involved in numerous business ventures across the world during his life, from selling mops and buckets in South Africa to developing Propress steamers for clothes and fabrics.

Mr Fillery was a master of the Avon Vale Hunt for nine years and had a keen interest in racing.

Friend Tim Smith described Mr Fillery as a man with “drive, passion, knowledge and skills who lived and breathed the horse world”.

“He was incredibly kind and generous but could also at times be impatient and forthright but that was usually his desire to get things done and moved forward not wanting to waste any spare minute when his creative thoughts were not being harnessed to the maximum,” he said. “I am sure many in the industry will miss his wonderfully entertaining wisdom and the tales he always had to tell.”

Brian Charley

Mr Charley passed away at home aged 70 on 21 August.

A popular personality across many areas of equestrian sport, Mr Charley was known for his mischievous sense of humour and love of people.

During his life, he rode on winning Prince Phillip Cup teams, as a National Hunt jockey, eventer, showjumper and master of the North Warwickshire Hunt.

Many in the industry came to know him when he worked with his brother, the late Geoff Charley, on the Townfields Saddlers stand at major shows.

Timothy Bennington

The popular in-hand showman died peacefully at his North Yorkshire home on 3 August from cancer. He was 49.

His involvement in showing began when helping his then-girlfriend Steph Fleetham at shows with her ridden and in-hand coloured contender Paloma Picasso, who was “guest of honour” at their 2007 wedding.

Mr Bennington took titles with Jodie Hook’s Papaver Dior on the county circuit, at the British Skewbald and Piebald Association and the Coloured Horse and Pony Society national championships.

He leaves behind his wife, Steph, and children Josh, 18, Ben, 15, and two-year-old Oliver.

Christina Knudsen

Ms Knudsen died on 25 July from cancer aged 47.

An event rider, owner and businesswoman, Ms Knudsen owned New Zealand eventer Tim Price’s top ride Wesko.

Ms Knudsen, the stepdaughter of Sir Roger Moore, competed up to one-star level.

Sir Roger said the family was “genuinely touched” by all the kind and thoughtful messages received.

“We were all with her, surrounding her with love, at the end,” he said.

Hannah Francis

The inspirational teenage event rider passed away on 1 August 15 months after being diagnosed with bone cancer.

Since her osteosarcoma diagnosis on 1 May last year, the 18-year-old wrote a blog of her experiences from the point of view of her cuddly toy, Willberry. She also raised significant funds for various charities.

In May, Hannah announced that Hannah’s Willberry Wonder Pony had been approved as a registered charity.

All funds raised will go towards bone cancer research and granting horsey wishes to those with serious illnesses.

Hannah continued to ride throughout her illness, performing the CCI2* guinea pig dressage test at Tattersalls in June, while she continued with her chemotherapy.

A message was shared on the Willberry Wonder Pony page on behalf of Hannah’s family.

“James, Rachel and Sam are deeply saddened to announce that today Hannah passed away.

“She has made every day count and has fought courageously from start to finish.

“They are immensely proud of their beautiful daughter and sister.”

Hilary Green

Show hunter rider and producer, Ms Green of Shepshed, Leics, died on 5 July aged 60.

Ms Green, a well-known member of the showing world, and her partner, Kenny Moore, produced their horses from foals or youngsters.

She won numerous supreme championships and enjoyed success at local and county shows and Ponies UK. She also competed at the Royal International Horse Show.

Carol Toliver

A long-term owner for William and Pippa Funnell, Ms Toliver died in June following a battle with cancer.

Among the horses she owned were Pippa’s Rio ride Billy The Biz and four-star eventer Mirage D’Elle.

Pippa said Ms Toliver would have been “so proud” to see her horse compete at the Olympics.

Fiona Southwell

Tributes have been paid to the “lovely” riding instructor and artist, who was found dead on 15 July. She was 59 years old.

Ms Southwell, of Seaton, near Hull, was described by one social media user as a “caring person who would not harm a fly”. Another added: “May she find peace with all her beloved horses.”

David Miller

Tributes have been paid to equestrian photographer David Miller who passed away suddenly on 28 July.

Mr Miller worked as a freelance photographer and as a picture editor at Horse & Hound for many years.

British Show Pony Society (BSPS) chairman Pat Pattinson remembered him as a “regular and welcome” visitor to BSPS championship shows over the years.

“Ever the ultimate professional, efficient yet always pleasant, polite and courteous — he will be much missed by all who knew him,” she added.

“On behalf of everyone at the British Show Pony Society, I extend our sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

H&H picture editor Richard Tole described Mr Miller as an integral part of Horse & Hound.

“His versatility at capturing equestrian images in all disciplines made him an exceptional photographer,” he said. “His professionalism, talent and friendly nature will be sorely missed by us and colleagues around the various events he would always be seen at.”

Photographer Trevor Meeks, who worked alongside him for more than 20 years, said he was a “true professional in every way – kind and considerate with a dry sense of humour”.

“I know he will be greatly missed by all his friends and colleagues in the industry,” added Mr Meeks.

Journalist Tricia Johnson also worked with Mr Miller for many years.

“He was not only a lovely person — with a quietly wicked sense of humour — but one of the most conscientious photographers I’ve ever worked with, good-humouredly going the extra mile on a regular basis to get just the right picture, no matter how late or inconvenient it was for him,” she said.

“He was passionate about his work for Horse & Hound and was liked and respected wherever he went.

“Show and event organisers and officials appreciated his professional approach, while exhibitors loved his friendly manner, patience and attention to detail.

“He will be sadly missed — the show scene will not be the same without him.”

Mr Miller’s funeral is on 22 August at noon, at East Hampstead Park Crematorium, Bracknell RG40 3DW, then afterwards at Warbrook House, The Street, Hook RG27OPL

Hazel Douglas

Long-time eventing supporter, owner and sponsor, Mrs Douglas died peacefully on 30 June.

She was part of the organising team at Tetton Hall horse trials, and ran the dressage there for many years.

Mother of eventers Duncan Douglas and Dawn Hollinshead, she owned a number of advanced event horses, her favourite of which was Our Mr Twink.

“She was one of those people who will be remembered for her caring, compassion and open door,” said her daughter Dawn.

She added her mother would always look after riders who were on their own at competitions.

A memorial service will be held at 2.45pm on 15 July at St Davids Church, Wettenhall, Cheshire.

Liam Healy (Snr)

Irish racing photographer Liam Healy of Healy Racing Photographers died on 4 July.

Founded in 1975, the family-run company is based in Co. Kerry and covers all Irish race meetings as well as major events in England and across the world.

He leaves behind his sons, Pat and Liam Jr, daughters Lisa and Cathy as well as six grandchildren.

Nicolette Gidley Wright

Mrs Gidley Wright died on 27 June following a battle with cancer. She was 59 years old.

Based in Leicestershire, she was well-known for her successful business finding and selling horses.

Four-star eventer Greenlawn Sky High, who competed with Emily Llewellyn, was co-owned by Nicolette, her husband and Emily’s parents.

Uwe Steiner

Founder member of the United States Dressage Federation Mr Steiner died on 30 June.

Born in Germany in 1944, he trained at Egon von Neindorff’s riding institute where he progressed to become head rider.

Mr Steiner completed an apprenticeship in Switzerland before passing his professional exams in Warendorf, Germany.

He emigrated to the US, where his brother Axel had already moved, and continued to teach across the country.

He leaves behind his two children, Jessie and Devon.

Valerie Barlow

A stalwart of the eventing world, Mrs Barlow died on 11 June aged 82 following a long battle with cancer.

Having learnt to ride as a child, she rediscovered her love of horses when her daughter joined the South Berkshire branch of the Pony Club in the 1970s.

Mrs Barlow became a committee member of the branch and also became involved in stewarding, writing and organising the dressage phase at numerous horse trials.

She was the chief dressage steward at Windsor three-day from the mid 1980s to 2002.

In the late 1980s, she also became a writer for the late Peggy Maxwell. The pair enjoyed a long friendship and went on various trips abroad to the World Equestrian Games to support the British team.

An owner of three advanced event horses, she followed the sport avidly and made the determined effort to attend Badminton this year to watch the dressage despite failing health.

Her family hopes to arrange for a memorial cup to be presented in her memory for a section at Wellington Horse Trials, which she attended every year since it began.

Frank Chapot

The US showjumping chef d’equipe and six-time Olympian died on 20 June aged 84.

He made his Olympic debut in 1956 with the one-eyed horse Belair, before going on to compete at five more Games, and winning team silver at Rome 1960 and Munich 1972.

He also claimed individual bronze in the 1974 World Championships, rode on 46 winning FEI Nations Cup teams and three Pan American Games teams.

After his competitive career, he served as chef d’equipe to the US jumping team for 24 years, which won nine Olympic and nine Pan American Games medals under his leadership.

Mark Russell

US dressage trainer and natural horsemanship devotee Mr Russell died following an accident with a young horse on 13 June.

He taught at clinics across the US and combined teachings of classical dressage with natural horsemanship and Tai Chi.

In the 1980s, Mr Russell spend time studying in Portugal under Nuno Oliveira and has published several books, including Lessons in Lightness: The Art of Educating the Horse which was released last year.

Nicky Cromb

The founder of equestrian retailer Equikro died on 29 April with family and friends by her side after a short battle with cancer.

Based in Edinburgh, Ms Cromb first opened the business 10 years ago. It expanded to open a shop at AM Dressage in Gloucestershire and the Equikro stand is also a frequent sight at events and shows.

Equikro is open for business as normal.

Karen Hughes

“Genuine and lovely” top international groom Karen Hughes died on 16 May following a long battle with cancer.

She dedicated her life to grooming and was well respected on the eventing circuit.

Ms Hughes worked at countless Olympics, World Equestrian Games and European Championships for some of the world’s top riders, including Harry Meade, Clark Montgomery and Andrew and Bettina Hoy.

“Her dedication to the horses in her care was second to none. A genuine and lovely person will sadly be missed,” said close friend Sharon Mepham.

In 2015, Ms Hughes was presented with the British Grooms Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award at Burghley Horse Trials.

John Seear

A much-loved and valued committee member of Windsor Horse Trials, Mr Seear, died aged 77 following a short illness.

He was also co-organiser of Smith’s Lawn and Newbury Horse Trials for many years, and was on the Windsor Park Equestrian Club committee.

Mr Seear was the man behind Orchard Poyle Carriage Hire, operators of Windsor Carriages and the only company licensed to drive horse-drawn carriages up the iconic Long Walk.

Phillipa Humphreys

The British rider died as a result of injuries sustained in a fall on the CCI3* cross-country course at the Jersey Fresh International Three-Day-Event in the US on 14 May.

Born in Chester and having ridden since early childhood, she moved to the US in her early 20s.

Together with her husband Peter, she set up a successful business and the couple had a six-month-old daughter.

A frequent eventing competitor up to three-star level, she was also a United States Eventing Federation ICP level II instructor.

Brigadier John Wright

Former chairman of the Hurlingham Polo Association, Brigadier John Wright died on 4 May aged 75.

Following a long service with the British Army, he ran Tidworth Polo Club for 17 years, from 1995-2012.

Brig. Wright then joined the Hurlingham Polo Association as chairman in 2012 and held the position until last year.

A memorial service will take place in England this summer.

Peter Sweet

A well-known equestrian photographer, Mr Sweet died suddenly but peacefully on 24 April. He was 65.

With his wife Marilyn, he set up the company Sweet Photography in the late 1970s, when Mr Sweet would take black and white photos of point-to-points in the North West.

From 1977 onwards, he was the official photographer for the Arab Horse Society’s national show and many other Arabian shows in the UK.

The couple’s pictures have appeared frequently in Horse & Hound as well as numerous other publications across the world.

Sweet Photography will continue at Arabian shows and point-to-points.

Carl Boyde

Mr Boyde has died aged 86 following a short illness. He worked as a veterinary surgeon for more than 60 years.

He served on the team of vets at Royal Windsor Horse Show, Royal Ascot and Crufts.

Mr Boyde was also the chairman of Chertsey Agricultural Show for almost 50 years and was a founder member of the Southern Heavy Horse Association.

His memorial service will be held at St Peter’s Church, Chertsey, at 1pm on 21 May.

Caitlyn Fischer

The 19-year-old died in an eventing accident in Australia.

Miss Fischer was competing at the one-star at Sydney International Horse Trials on 30 April.

She was riding her own 12-year-old part-thoroughbred gelding Ralphie on the cross-country course when the accident happened.

Her family described her as a “gifted, spirited and quietly determined young woman”.

Freddy Serpieri

The former FEI first vice-president and president of the Hellenic Equestrian Federation died aged 77.

A life-long supporter of equestrian sport, he became president of the first riding club founded in Greece — the Hellenic Riding Club — from 1980 to 1995.

Mr Serpieri was a member of the Greek National Olympic Committee and was also a torch-bearer during the relay for the Athens 2004 Olympics.

Daddy Stibbe

The Dutch eventing stalwart died on 14 April aged 93 at his home in the Netherlands.

Mr Stibbe, father of event rider Eddy, initiated numerous Dutch equestrian competitions including Indoor Brabant in 1967.

He also started the horse trials now known as Outdoor Helvoirt and was chef d’equipe of the Dutch eventing team and a member of the FEI eventing committee.

In 2000, both father and son were honoured by the IOC for their services to the sport with an Olympic Order.

Ethel Alton

A successful show pony breeder and producer, Mrs Alton died on 14 April aged 96.

Among her successes were winning the in-hand championship at the Horse of the Year Show in 1973 with brood mare Whalton Ragtime.

She also bred Ainsty Game Fair, who after a glittering in-hand career went on to win the supreme under saddle at Ponies UK and was champion at the British Show Pony Society Championships.

Ben Sparrow

Long-serving huntsman Captain Sparrow died on 3 April aged 96.

Captain Sparrow served with the 15th/19th Hussars during the Second World War and the 1940s, serving in France, Belgium and Palestine.

His eulogy mentioned that hunting was the “pivot” of his life and in 1950, he became a joint master of the Western. He hunted hounds for 15 seasons and remained a master until 1976, continuing to ride with the Western into his 80s.

“Many will remember the twinkle in his eye with affection and treasure memories as we do”, his eulogy concluded.

Pat Monaghan

A well-known personality of the showing community, Mrs Monaghan died on 24 March.

She was a British Show Pony Society council member and former area chairman. She judged at horse shows around the country as well as at Horse of the Year Show.

Along with her husband, Terry, she ran Warrenwood Stables, Herts, for more than 30 years and was also an instructor for the Riding for the Disabled Association.

Richard Cassan

Mr Cassan died at home earlier this year, aged 88.

A familiar sight at Badminton, Royal Windsor, and numerous other shows and events, Mr Cassan was known for his photography business Pleasure Prints.

Originally non-horsey, he was married to former showjumper Phyllida (Bell) and father of Tina Fletcher, Fiona Hobby and Jenny Cassan — all of whom compete at international level.

Roger Haller

The Olympic cross-country course designer has died aged 70.

A former member of the FEI eventing committee, he devoted his life to the sport as an athlete, course designer, event organiser and judge.

He designed the course for the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and for the 1978 World Championships in Kentucky.

Mr Haller died on 30 March.

Diana Mason

Diana Mason, an Olympic dressage rider and former long-serving chairman of the British Horse Society Dressage Group (now British Dressage) passed away on 29 March aged 82 after a long illness.

As a child, Diana was horse and animal mad. Her eventing career took off with Tramella, a 15hh Welsh pony bought by her father as a four-year-old.

The pair went to Badminton in 1952 and went on to win individual gold at the 1954 Europeans at Basle. After a fall at the Windsor Europeans the following year the mare was retired from eventing to focus on dressage.

In 1963 they were part of the gold medal-winning team at the European Championships in Copenhagen. The mare is still the only horse to have won European gold medals in eventing and dressage.

Diana took two other horses, Special Edition and Prince Consort, to Olympic level, competing at Montreal in 1976 and Seoul in 1988. After retiring from competition she concentrated on judging.

She was a British Dressage (BD) List 1 judge until 2013, Britain’s team manager the first time an equestrian competition was included in the Paralympic Games, in Atlanta in 1996, and always supported her local riding club and Pony Club competitions. In 2008 she was awarded an OBE by the Queen for her services to equestrian sport.

“She was always fair and square in her judging and in life. There aren’t many who have done what she has,” said her sister Valerie.

Diana was known to her friends as “Mrs Black and White,” added her sister, “there were no grey areas.”

A BD spokesman added: “All at British Dressage offer their condolences to Diana’s family and friends as she’ll be greatly missed by many in the sport.”

A funeral is being organised in Warwickshire, the date to be finalised.

Tony Younghusband

A dedicated huntsman, Mr Younghusband served numerous hunts across England and Ireland.

He began his career with the Avondhu, Co. Cork, in the 1950s and was known for his skill with hounds and as a fearless horseman.

On returning to England, he worked for the South Oxfordshire before becoming joint-master at the Bicester. Mr Younghusband also hunted with the Mendip Farmers.

He died on 18 March aged 85.

Stanley Cotton

One of the founders of Bramham Horse Trials, Mr Cotton died on 2 March aged 96.

Mr Cotton and his late wife Angela were key members of the organising team.

“I don’t think that he has ever missed a Bramham,” said Nick Lane Fox, of Bramham Park.

“It is fair to say that the event will never be the same without him.”

Charles Baxter

A well-known showing judge, Mr Baxter died last month aged 82.

He also worked as a hunt servant with the Cleveland, North Cotswold, Saltersgate Farmers and Jedforest during his career.

In 1962, he started running a riding school with his wife, Diana, at Longley, near Huddersfield and then at Throstle Nest at Barnsley.

Mr Baxter also judged at Horse of the Year Show.

John Charles Sholto Douglas

The 21st Earl of Morton died on 5 March aged 89.

A steward at the Hurlingham Polo Association and former chairman of Edinburgh Polo Club, he also played for Scotland in Kenya during the 1970s.

Olivia Inglis

The 17-year-old died while competing at Scone Horse Trials in Australia on 6 March.

The teenager was competing in her second national two-star (CNC2*) competition riding her family’s Coriolanus, an 11-year-old throughbred chestnut gelding.

The partnership had been together since 2013 and had enjoyed a number of successful results at national competitions.

Riders across the world shared their favourite picture of themselves and their horse across social media in tribute to Olivia.

These were then incorporated into a mosaic, presented to her family.

Bob Daniels

Long-time US player Bob Daniels died following a fall during a match.

horse reportedly stumbled and he fell to the ground during a 12-goal game in Wellington on 23 March.

He was placed on life support and died three days later (26 March).

Joe Meyer, chairman of USPA paid tribute to Bob.

“He was the epitome of a polo gentleman, a caring and loving father, and a long time personal friend,” he said.

Juracy Santos

Juracy Santos, a Brazilian Guards Polo Club member, suffered critical head injuries in a fall in 2014 (8 July) during the Phoenician Cup.

He died on 26 March following a long period in a coma.

“Juracy was a true professional and real gentleman, both on and off the field. He will be greatly missed by the polo community,” said H&H polo reporter Aurora Eastwood.

Hendrik Wiegersma

A leading figure in the equestrian world, Mr Wiegersma died on 23 February aged 65.

Born in Holland, he moved to the UK at the age of 20 to work for Olympic gold medallist eventer Bertie Hill.

While working for Bertie, he met his future wife, Pippa Tomlin, and the couple moved to Cornwall where they set up a competition and breaking yard.

The couple were also among British Eventing’s longest-standing event organisers.

They ran Penzance Horse Trials from the early 1970s before starting up Hatherleigh Horse Trials when they moved to Devon, which ran from 2001-2013.

Mr Wiegersma competed at international level, including at Badminton, and also brought on numerous young horses who went on to enjoy successful careers.

He also produced horse feed before setting up stable manufacturing company West of England Stabling in 1998.

His son, Jake, became involved in the running of the family business after Mr Wiegersma suffered a serious accident in 2011.

His daughter is four-star event rider Lucy McCarthy, who married Irish championship rider Padraig last year.

A memorial service will be held at 2pm on 14 March at Hatherleigh Church.

Amanda Nisbet

Well-known competitor and driving coach Mrs Nisbet (nee Saville) died on 12 February.

She served as a council member of the British Horse Driving Trials Association (now British Carriagedriving) from 2004-2008.

She was crowned national champion in a number of events and continued to compete in national events and championships while receiving cancer treatment.

Her Chariots of Fire display team travelled across the UK to county shows, and in 2015 she was awarded the title of disability coach of the year by SportScotland.

Dr Mary Lewis

Dr Lewis died at home on 1 February, aged 67.

A life-long horsewoman, she had numerous Horse of the Year Show qualifiers in private driving, working hunters and ridden cobs.

She is survived by her husband Derek, children Emma and Andrew, and three grandchildren.

Dr Lewis’ funeral was held on 15 February.

Herbert de Baey

Mr de Baey, one of the most successful breeders of all time, has died aged 84.

He bred the multiple Olympic gold medal-winning dressage horses Ahlerich and Rembrandt, as well as the Dutch team horse Amon.

Rembrandt won gold under Nicole Uphoff at the 1988 Seoul and 1992 Barcelona Games and Ahlerich, ridden by Dr Reiner Klimke, won medals at the 1984 Los Angeles and 1988 Seoul Olympics.

All three horses competed at the 1988 Games.

Mr de Baey died on 16 February at home in Lemgo, Germany.

Victoria Elsbury-Legg

Successful polo journalist Ms Elsbury-Legg died earlier this month, aged 44.

As well as reporting, during her career she spent time working at both Guards and Beaufort polo clubs.

Polo player and H&H reporter Aurora Eastwood first met Ms Elsbury-Legg in 2008, while the latter was working at Guards Polo Club.

“She was just really sweet, always friendly and simply good to people,” Aurora said.

She added that Ms Elsbury-Legg was a well-known figure within the polo world, who frequently reported on and gave live updates from high-goal games.

Dinah Murdoch

A key figure in the Pony Club who guided the lives of many members has died aged 84.

Mrs Murdoch was involved with the Royal Artillery branch of the Pony Club as a parent, committee member and secretary and also served as district commissioner for 20 years.

She remained involved with the branch for a further 10 years until the end of 2015 as their president.

A lifelong horse trials supporter, she owned several event horses including her homebred Two O Two, who competed Badminton and Burghley multiple times with Antoinette McKeowen between 2002 and 2006.

Mrs Murdoch was also a founder member of the Andover branch of the Riding for the Disabled Association, which was set up in 1972.

Gerald Brown

The founder of saddlery Abbey England has died aged 90.

Mr Brown founded Abbey Saddlers, as it was then called, in 1982 and in recent months would still come to work each morning.

A statement from his family said that the business is a testament to his courage and his timeless values of personal service, believing “nothing is too much trouble for our customers”.

In 2011, Mr Brown was presented with the British Equestrian Trade Association lifetime achievement award for his “key role” in shaping the equestrian industry of today.

Christine Morgan-Owen

Mrs Morgan-Owen played a major role in the redevelopment of the Pony Club following its renovation at the end of World War II.

In 1947 she joined the British Horse Society’s London office, where she worked for the next 18 years. She was given the task of “sorting out the Pony Club”, which led to her becoming the Pony Club’s official secretary in 1952.

While working with the organisations, she also found time to produce her eventer Ballyhoo up to intermediate level.

Patrick Conolly-Carew later took on the ride and the combination jumped clear around Badminton five times.

Among her achievements was writing the aims of the Pony Club, which remain almost unchanged today as the organisation’s visions and values.

She worked with the Pony Club training committee and had a key role in producing a “bible” for the Pony Club — the Manual of Horsemanship.

Mrs Morgan-Owen would drive her 1928 Austin 7 across the country to promote the book to branches through lecture demonstrations, and became a visiting instructor in the process.

She also helped to produce a further series of booklets and film strip lectures, including Bits and Bitting and Training the Young Pony.

As well as this, she played a major role in the foundation of inter-branch competitions.

She retired from her position of secretary following the birth of her daughter in 1964, but continued to be actively involved with the organisation.

“She was ‘Mum’ to so many riders, especially those who didn’t have horsey parents, and she had an amazing ability to be quietly close by, and give gentle support at moments when it was most needed,” said her daughter, Sally.

“Many people will fondly remember how, always patient, she led by example and generously shared with others her intuitive talent and huge knowledge and experience.”

The BHS made her an honorary life member and presented her with the diploma of honour.

A well-respected List 3 dressage judge, she also ran and taught the Cranleigh branch of the Riding for the Disabled Association.

She died on 29 January, aged 87.

Ailsa Pease

A well-respected judge who officiated at top shows over the years, Mrs Pease bred the Lemington hacks and ponies as well as three-star eventer Lemington Lets Dance.

Fellow judge, Joanna MacInnes, remembered her as a beautiful rider, an amazing lady and a “first-class judge”.

Mrs Pease was also a former chairman of the British Horse Society (BHS) Durham County Committee during the early 70s.

In the 25 years that followed, she served as a BHS welfare officer and Mrs MacInnes recalls her being “absolutely fearless” where animal welfare was concerned.

Mrs Pease and her husband held an annual pleasure ride on their land in aid of the organisation.

As well as her service to the BHS, she was chairman of the South Durham Branch of the Pony Club for many years.

Dr Jaromir Oulehla

Dr Oulehla was the president of the Lipizzaner Society of Great Britain and was formerly the director of the Spanish Riding School of Vienna and the Federal Stud Piber.

He played a vital role in saving the stud’s herd from a devastating outbreak of equine herpes in the 1980s.

After retiring from the school, he worked to save other endangered breeds, including the Przewalski and Kladruber.

Dr Ouelhla died on 23 January aged 73.

Joe Foster

Stalwart of the showing community Joe Foster died on 23 January aged 91.

He was a great help to riders at grassroots level and also led the Ponies Association (UK) steward team in the 90s.

His funeral will be held at 2.15pm on 9 February at Bushbury Crematorium, Wolverhampton.

Bob Garrett

Mr Garrett, the principal of Aldborough Hall Equestrian Centre in Essex, has died aged 85.

He established the British Horse Society approved riding school around 60 years ago.

His current students paid tribute to him as “inspirational”.

Mr Garrett also bred the grand prix dressage stallion Aldborough Rubinhall.

Christian Heppe

The long-term player and supporter of Guards Polo Club has died aged 74.

Mr Heppe, a life-playing member of the Berkshire-based club, was also the founder of Hildon Water.

Among his achievements as a player was reaching the final of the British Open with his own team in 1984. His Hildon House team won the trophy in 1990.

Ron Southern

The co-founder of Spruce Meadows has died at the age of 85.

Mr Southern and his wife, Margaret, bought the ranch, south of Calgary, Canada, with the hope of establishing a world-class equestrian venue.

The first tournament was held there in 1976 and it now hosts 300 events annually, including a leg of the showjumping Rolex Grand Slam.

Both Mr and Mrs Southern were inducted into Canada’s sports hall of fame in 2006 and he was also awarded a CBE and Member of the Order of Canada.

Mr Southern died on 21 January.

Tommy Wilson

Hunt servant of more than 50 years Tommy Wilson has died at the age of 81.

He started his career at the Cumberland Farmers before joining the Grove and Rufford as whipper-in.

Mr Wilson also served the Hampshire Hunt, York and Ainsty North, Berwickshire, Atherstone, and Derwent.

He finally joined the Bedale and West of Yore, where he worked for 25 seasons before retiring.

His funeral took place on 15 January.