British showjumpers stripped of titles after positive dope tests

Two amateur showjumping champions have been stripped of their titles as their horses tested positive for prohibited substances.

Abbi Jackson has been disqualified from the Horse of the Year Show 2017, at which she won the bronze league final, as her ride Christopher Robin IV tested positive for phenylbutazone and oxyphenbutazone in samples taken at the event.

Rosemary Tillson has lost the major veteran riders’ championship she won at the British Showjumping (BS) national amateur and veteran championships last November as Ballinteskin Laughtons Flight tested positive for the same substances, in samples taken at the event.

As Ms Jackson, of Potton, Bedfordshire, was 17 at the time of the event, responsibility lay with her mother Vikki Jackson, who accepted the administrative sanctions imposed by BS on 16 January.

Ms Jackson forfeits all prizes she won, was fined £500 and ordered to pay £750 costs. The bronze league title goes instead to Angela Mills, who finished in second place with Quids In II, and all other placings will move up one.

Ms Tillson, of Stourport-on-Severn, Worcestershire, accepted the administrative sanctions on 11 January. She also forfeits all prizes, was fined £500 and ordered to pay costs of £750.

The veteran title will goes instead to Mark Thompson, who finished second with Caddy Stroller, and all other placings will move up one.

“British Showjumping would like to stress that there is zero tolerance for members who choose to compete ignoring the prohibited substances list,” said a BS spokesman.

“Equine welfare is of paramount importance to the association, as is ensuring best chance of fair competition and the opportunity for championship winners to enjoy their triumph on the day rather than respectively in this way.”

H&H has contacted both Ms Jackson and Ms Tillson for comment.

