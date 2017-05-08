British rider stable in intensive care following Badminton fall

Emily Gilruth remains in a stable condition and under sedation in hospital following a fall in the cross-country phase of the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials on Saturday (6 May).

The Cheshire-based British rider fell from Topwood Beau at the third fence, Keepers Question. She was taken by air ambulance to Southmead Hospital, in Bristol, where it was found she had suffered a traumatic brain injury.

“The doctors are pleased with her progress,” said a statement released by British Eventing today (8 May). “She has had a stable night and remains under sedation.

“Emily’s family would like to thank all the many well-wishers for the lovely supportive messages that they have received.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to Badminton’s medical team, for their efficient and very caring service, also to the staff in the intensive care unit at Southmead.”

Emily and Topwood Beau, a 14-year-old Irish sport horse gelding she has been riding since she backed him as a three-year-old, were competing at their second Badminton. The combination jumped clear across country, with time-penalties, in 2016, but the horse was withdrawn before the showjumping phase.

The mother of two also withdrew after the dressage at Burghley last year but the pair won the CIC3* at Hopetoun International last June. Emily previously competed at four-star with Ashdale Cruise Master and completed Burghley with him in 2009.

The statement asked that the privacy of Emily’s family be respected, adding that further information will be released when it is available.

Topwood Beau was uninjured in the fall.

