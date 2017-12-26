Ouch! 9 hairy moments from 2017 caught on camera

There are some moments with horses when we can’t help wishing cameras didn’t exist, ready to catch us in some of our more undignified moments...
Andy Higgins performs some acrobatics out with the Tanatside
Credit: www.sarahfarnsworth.co.uk
Fallers: Ruby Walsh and Bamako Moriviere
Credit: Pat Healy/racingfotos.com/REX/Sh
Kenneth Graham and Lenamore Lucy Lou take a heart-stopping leap on to Hickstead’s Derby bank
Credit: Peter Nixon
Royalty are not spared… Zara Tindall takes a dip off High Kingdom at Burghley
Credit: Charles Cunningham/REX/Shutterst
Back down to earth: Lizzie Kelly after a fall at Cheltenham
Credit: James Marsh/BPI/REX/Shutterstock
Georgia Tame and Bolien stumble awkwardly at Hickstead
Credit: Peter Nixon
Mark Todd narrowly avoids a dip in Badminton’s Lake with Leonidas II
Credit: Sandra Mailer/REX/Shutterstock
Shaken not stirred: Cocktails At Dawn takes on the Grand National at Aintree without his jockey
Credit: Pat Healy/racingfotos.com/REX/Sh
Holly Harling manages to defy gravity at Lincolnshire County
Credit: Trevor Meeks