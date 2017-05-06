Is this the greatest view in the world?

As far as childhood dreams for budding riders go, grazing your horse in front of Badminton House is up there. And during this year’s competition (3-7 May 2017), top riders have been sharing their snaps of the iconic image…

Lissa Green: ‘A sight I have always lived for’

A sight I have always lived for ❤❤❤ @bhorsetrials @thepurefeedcompany @cavallo_boots.fashion @leucillin_skincare @zebra_products @uvexequestrian #AmerigoSaddles #SucceedEquine A post shared by Lissa Green (@lissagreen88) on May 3, 2017 at 3:28am PDT

Badminton first-timer Lissa Green, daughter of the six-time Badminton winner Lucinda, soaks up the atmosphere on her ride Malin Head Clover, the 15-year-old bay gelding, owned by The Ali G Syndicate.

Oliver Townend: ‘We have arrived’

We have arrived @bhorsetrials! The horses running this week will be Samuel Thomas II and ODT Ghareeb, starting with trot up this afternoon. #samuelthomas #odtghareeb #twohearts #eventing #olivertownend #MMBHT A post shared by Oliver Townend Official (@olivertownendofficial) on May 3, 2017 at 12:28am PDT

The 2009 Badminton champion Oliver Townend’s two rides for 2017, Samuel Thomas II and ODT Ghareeb, make the most of the lush-looking grass.

Jesse Campbell: ‘The calm before the storm’

The calm before the storm. Can't wait to get started @bhorsetrials #bigweekbigdreams #gokaapygo A post shared by Jesse Campbell Eventing (@jesse_campbell_eventing) on May 2, 2017 at 12:23pm PDT

The Wiltshire-based Kiwi Jesse Campbell is snapped under the iconic arch going into the stables with his ride Kaapachino.

Laura Collett: ‘The best view’

The best view 😍💞

A post shared by Laura Collett (@laura_collett) on May 3, 2017 at 5:37am PDT

Laura Collett withdrew Grand Manoeuvre before the dressage after the pair were held at the first trot-up, but the popular British rider captured this image at the beginning of the week.

Tom McEwen: ‘Toledo enjoying a spot of grass’

Toledo enjoying a spot of grass in front of the main house in the best rugs around #mastarugs #badminton2017 A post shared by Tom Mcewen (@tommceweneventing) on May 2, 2017 at 10:05am PDT

Tom McEwen’s 10-year-old ride Toledo De Kerser poses for a picture. This smart horse was the silver medallist at the world young horse championships in 2014 and won the under-25s at Bramham last year.

Badminton Horse Trials: ‘Sun’s out, studs in’

Sun's out studs in! #MMBHT A post shared by Badminton Horse Trials (@bhorsetrials) on May 4, 2017 at 3:17am PDT

There’s no better place to get a few essential jobs done… Especially when the sun is shining.

Badminton Horse Trials: ‘Our 2016 winning horse ‘Sam’ has arrived to defend his title’

Our 2016 winning horse 'Sam' has arrived to defend his title and is looking pretty cool about it. Jockey still in transit from @rk3de_official #MMBHT #2017 #badmintonhorsetrials #eventinglife #calmbeforethestorm A post shared by Badminton Horse Trials (@bhorsetrials) on May 1, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

Michael Jung’s 2016-winner Sam is looking cool, calm and collected ahead of this year’s competition.

