Is this the greatest view in the world?

As far as childhood dreams for budding riders go, grazing your horse in front of Badminton House is up there. And during this year’s competition (3-7 May 2017), top riders have been sharing their snaps of the iconic image…

Lissa Green: ‘A sight I have always lived for’

Badminton first-timer Lissa Green, daughter of the six-time Badminton winner Lucinda, soaks up the atmosphere on her ride Malin Head Clover, the 15-year-old bay gelding, owned by The Ali G Syndicate.

Oliver Townend: ‘We have arrived’

The 2009 Badminton champion Oliver Townend’s two rides for 2017, Samuel Thomas II and ODT Ghareeb, make the most of the lush-looking grass.

Jesse Campbell: ‘The calm before the storm’

The calm before the storm. Can't wait to get started @bhorsetrials #bigweekbigdreams #gokaapygo

The Wiltshire-based Kiwi Jesse Campbell is snapped under the iconic arch going into the stables with his ride Kaapachino.

Laura Collett: ‘The best view’

The best view 😍💞

Laura Collett withdrew Grand Manoeuvre before the dressage after the pair were held at the first trot-up, but the popular British rider captured this image at the beginning of the week.

Tom McEwen: ‘Toledo enjoying a spot of grass’

Toledo enjoying a spot of grass in front of the main house in the best rugs around #mastarugs #badminton2017

Tom McEwen’s 10-year-old ride Toledo De Kerser poses for a picture. This smart horse was the silver medallist at the world young horse championships in 2014 and won the under-25s at Bramham last year.

Badminton Horse Trials: ‘Sun’s out, studs in’

Sun's out studs in! #MMBHT

There’s no better place to get a few essential jobs done… Especially when the sun is shining.

Badminton Horse Trials: ‘Our 2016 winning horse ‘Sam’ has arrived to defend his title’

Michael Jung’s 2016-winner Sam is looking cool, calm and collected ahead of this year’s competition.

