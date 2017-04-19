Horsily ever after: the romantic proposals with an equestrian spin

If you’re a horse lover, you’ll know they somehow work their way into every important event in your life — and getting engaged is no exception...

Be my Valentin(o)

Lauren Butcher, from Ramsgate, Kent

I met my partner Acer in September 2015 on a night out with friends.

“What time are you getting up to sort Tino out?” he asked me one evening. My beloved horse Valentino is an 16.2hh Dutch Warmblood. “Early – around 6am,” I replied.

“I’ve got an early start too,” he said. I thought nothing of it, and when I woke up the next morning, on 27 October 2016, he’d already left.

Running late as usual, I legged it down to the yard. Valentino’s stable is the first in the barn and he was the only one left in. As I walked towards him, I noticed he had a red ribbon round his neck.

“What’s going on?” I asked my friends, who were all busy mucking out. In fact, they were all unusually quiet… Nobody replied, so I went into Tino’s stable for a closer look.

There were love hearts attached to the ribbon. Tears poured down my face as I read them — and when I got to the last one, Acer walked round the corner.

He got down on one knee. “Lauren, will you marry me?” he asked softly.

Of course, I had to say yes – it was the perfect proposal! Acer isn’t the most romantic of men so it was a real shock, and all the more touching that he’d gone to such trouble to do something he knew I’d love. I’m hoping to get married at Leeds Castle – and of course Valentino will be involved somehow!

Love on the hunting field

Jane Mannion, from North Norfolk

Back in 1976, I was working for a hunt in Hampshire. My then-boyfriend was in the army and his boss hunted with the pack. We both rode to hounds so that was how we met — love blossomed on the hunting field!

He asked me to marry him but I wasn’t sure so kept putting him off — until one day, he turned up for a day’s hunting on a lovely smart grey horse.

This was a surprise, as he only ever rode the black regiment horses to hounds. He was pretty well turned-out himself, too.

Article continues below...

“You’re looking incredibly smart today,” I said, impressed.

He smiled back. “Will you marry me, Jane?” So that’s why he’d scrubbed up for the occasion! How could I refuse?

Unfortunately, the marriage didn’t last — but my love for horses has. Forty years later, I’m now a Western style rider.

Continued below…

Like this? You may also enjoy…