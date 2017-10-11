8 essentials Ben Hobday can’t live without

The four-star eventer tells Emily Bevan about the kit that makes life run smoothly for him — from the clippers that make the horses ‘look pretty’ to the showjumps that make the arena look like an international show

Ben says: “My wife Emma really likes these handheld clippers as they are handy, easy to use and they are not noisy so the horses don’t get scared. A lot of clippers break or wear out quickly but these ones are really good quality and make the horses look pretty.”

Ben says: “When I go away to an event I use this bag for my trot up gear and other personal clothes as it’s a good size and looks really smart. Emma and I both have one as they were a wedding present and they are both personalised which is a really nice touch.”

Ben says: “When I was a kid my dad used to spend hours mowing the lawn and I used to wonder what on earth he was doing but now I have discovered lawn mowing and it is life changing! It is so therapeutic and I take a lot of pride in mowing the grass around the yard. Although I only have an old school Honda push lawn mower I am hoping to upgrade to a sit on John Deere one soon.”

Ben says: “I have a couple of massage pads — one for the yard and one we take to competitions — and they are so useful. They really help to loosen the horse up or to cool down when they’ve worked hard. At shows they can be good to help a horse switch off and relax in a busy environment and they are really quiet so it doesn’t scare them.”

