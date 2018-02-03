Ever wondered how a hunt kennels works? Go behind-the-scenes with the Belvoir Hunt

Sitting in the shadow of the spectacular Belvoir Castle are the impressive Belvoir kennels. Frank Houghton Brown pays the hunt a visit to find out what life is like behind the scenes



Read the full feature about the Belvoir kennels in this week’s Horse & Hound magazine (2 February 2017)

1 /14 John Holliday, huntsman at the Belvoir, walks the hounds with the castle in the background Credit: Trevor Meeks

2 /14 The location of the Belvoir kennels is enviable, with no busy road to put up with, just a long private drive into the park Credit: Trevor Meeks

3 /14 John has worked to improve the layout of the kennels during his eight seasons with the Belvoir Credit: Trevor Meeks

4 /14 ‘We hunt five or six mornings a week in the autumn and then three days a week after the opening meet,’ says John Credit: Trevor Meeks

5 /14 This is a privately owned pack where the hounds are still the property of the Duke of Rutland and marked with an ‘R’ in their ears accordingly Credit: Trevor Meeks

6 /14 The kennels are huge, but in John’s opinion, ‘It’s a myth that small kennels are easier to manage. Hounds need space’ Credit: Trevor Meeks

7 /14 Grubs up! On non-hunting days, hounds are fed at 6.30am Credit: Trevor Meeks

8 /14 Attention to detail: Harry Horton, first whipper-in polishes the buttons on his hunt coat Credit: Trevor Meeks

9 /14 John and Harry give hounds a thorough check over Credit: Trevor Meeks

10 /14 Top turnout: Harry gets to work on his boots Credit: Trevor Meeks

11 /14 John checks out the paintings in the Duke’s Room — a piece of foxhunting history Credit: Trevor Meeks

12 /14 ‘Did you say pose?’ Judicious breeding has created an athletic and streamlined hound Credit: Trevor Meeks

13 /14 John’s partner Sophie Oliver is the stud groom, and looks after the 15 hunt horses in the stables Credit: Trevor Meeks