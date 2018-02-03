Ever wondered how a hunt kennels works? Go behind-the-scenes with the Belvoir Hunt

Sitting in the shadow of the spectacular Belvoir Castle are the impressive Belvoir kennels. Frank Houghton Brown pays the hunt a visit to find out what life is like behind the scenes
John Holliday, huntsman at the Belvoir, walks the hounds with the castle in the background
Credit: Trevor Meeks
The location of the Belvoir kennels is enviable, with no busy road to put up with, just a long private drive into the park
Credit: Trevor Meeks
John has worked to improve the layout of the kennels during his eight seasons with the Belvoir
Credit: Trevor Meeks
‘We hunt five or six mornings a week in the autumn and then three days a week after the opening meet,’ says John
Credit: Trevor Meeks
This is a privately owned pack where the hounds are still the property of the Duke of Rutland and marked with an ‘R’ in their ears accordingly
Credit: Trevor Meeks
The kennels are huge, but in John’s opinion, ‘It’s a myth that small kennels are easier to manage. Hounds need space’
Credit: Trevor Meeks
Grubs up! On non-hunting days, hounds are fed at 6.30am
Credit: Trevor Meeks
Attention to detail: Harry Horton, first whipper-in polishes the buttons on his hunt coat
Credit: Trevor Meeks
John and Harry give hounds a thorough check over
Credit: Trevor Meeks
Top turnout: Harry gets to work on his boots
Credit: Trevor Meeks
John checks out the paintings in the Duke’s Room — a piece of foxhunting history
Credit: Trevor Meeks
‘Did you say pose?’ Judicious breeding has created an athletic and streamlined hound
Credit: Trevor Meeks
John’s partner Sophie Oliver is the stud groom, and looks after the 15 hunt horses in the stables
Credit: Trevor Meeks
The Belvoir estate provides the ideal surroundings for exercising the horses
Credit: Trevor Meeks