European Eventing Championship teams for Strzegom

Find out which teams have been selected in the run-up to the European Eventing Championships in Strzegom, Poland (17-20 August). France Tom Carlile and Upsilon

Sidney Dufresne and Tresor Mail

Gwendolen Fer and Traumprinz

Maxime Livio and Opium De Verrieres

Donatien Schauly and Pivoine Des Touches

Thibaut Vallette and Qing Du Briot ENE HN

Reserve: Cedric Lyard and Qatar Du Puech Rouget

Reserve: Matthieu Vanlandeghem and Trouble Fete ‘ENE HN’ Germany Bettina Hoy and Seigneur Medicott (reserve: Designer)

Ingrid Klimke and Horeware Hale Bob OLD

Julia Krajewski and Samourai du Thot (reserve: Chipmunk FRH)

Michael Jung and FischerRocana FST

Individual: Josefa Sommer and Hamilton

Individual: Kai Rüder and Colani Sunrise

Reserve: Leonie Kuhlmann and Cascora Italy Clelia Casiraghi and Verdi

Pietro Roman and Barraduff

Arianna Schivo and Quefira de l’Ormeau

Vittoria Panizzon and Chequers Play The Game

Pietro Sandei and Rubis De Prere (reserve: Mouse)

Mattia Luciani and Leopold K