European Eventing Championship teams for Strzegom

Find out which teams have been selected in the run-up to the European Eventing Championships in Strzegom, Poland (17-20 August).
France
- Tom Carlile and Upsilon
- Sidney Dufresne and Tresor Mail
- Gwendolen Fer and Traumprinz
- Maxime Livio and Opium De Verrieres
- Donatien Schauly and Pivoine Des Touches
- Thibaut Vallette and Qing Du Briot ENE HN
- Reserve: Cedric Lyard and Qatar Du Puech Rouget
- Reserve: Matthieu Vanlandeghem and Trouble Fete ‘ENE HN’
Germany
- Bettina Hoy and Seigneur Medicott (reserve: Designer)
- Ingrid Klimke and Horeware Hale Bob OLD
- Julia Krajewski and Samourai du Thot (reserve: Chipmunk FRH)
- Michael Jung and FischerRocana FST
- Individual: Josefa Sommer and Hamilton
- Individual: Kai Rüder and Colani Sunrise
- Reserve: Leonie Kuhlmann and Cascora
Italy
- Clelia Casiraghi and Verdi
- Pietro Roman and Barraduff
- Arianna Schivo and Quefira de l’Ormeau
- Vittoria Panizzon and Chequers Play The Game
- Pietro Sandei and Rubis De Prere (reserve: Mouse)
- Mattia Luciani and Leopold K