European Eventing Championship teams for Strzegom

The latest team announcements will be added to this page as they become available...

Find out which teams have been selected in the run-up to the European Eventing Championships in Strzegom, Poland (17-20 August).

France

  • Tom Carlile and Upsilon
  • Sidney Dufresne and Tresor Mail
  • Gwendolen Fer and Traumprinz
  • Maxime Livio and Opium De Verrieres
  • Donatien Schauly and Pivoine Des Touches
  • Thibaut Vallette and Qing Du Briot ENE HN
  • Reserve: Cedric Lyard and Qatar Du Puech Rouget
  • Reserve: Matthieu Vanlandeghem and Trouble Fete ‘ENE HN’

Germany

  • Bettina Hoy and Seigneur Medicott (reserve: Designer)
  • Ingrid Klimke and Horeware Hale Bob OLD
  • Julia Krajewski and Samourai du Thot (reserve: Chipmunk FRH)
  • Michael Jung and FischerRocana FST
  • Individual: Josefa Sommer and Hamilton
  • Individual: Kai Rüder and Colani Sunrise
  • Reserve: Leonie Kuhlmann and Cascora

Italy

  • Clelia Casiraghi and Verdi
  • Pietro Roman and Barraduff
  • Arianna Schivo and Quefira de l’Ormeau
  • Vittoria Panizzon and Chequers Play The Game
  • Pietro Sandei and Rubis De Prere (reserve: Mouse)
  • Mattia Luciani and Leopold K