Coral Keen’s eventing blog: it was a case of rather them than me

Wasn’t Badminton Horse Trials great this year? What a fantastic cross-country course from new course designer Eric Winter. He gave the riders so much to think about, over an extremely tough track, and this year I didn’t envy them on the Friday night before the cross-country, knowing what lay ahead!

I had a busman’s holiday and had a weekend off to support my friends Danni Dunn, Lissa Green, Katherine Coleman and Lydia Hannon who were there competing. The cross-country caused trouble throughout, with no one particularly horrible fence. It was big and technical, and required really bold yet accurate riding. It was a brave decision of Eric’s and I think it paid off. The only thing I thought he might change for next year is the distance up the step out of the lake.

It was fantastic to see Lydia ride a double clear at her first Badminton on My Royal Touch to finish 19th. She’s certainly a rider to watch.

I was so pleased to see Lissa go round so well too. The week before she was sick and poorly with a nasty bug and I was praying she would make it all the way round. She rode every inch of the course so well and gave Malin Head Clover a tremendous ride. It was such a shame she didn’t get to showjump on the Sunday, but we’ll hopefully see them again at Burghley.

Recently The London Riding Club asked me to do a talk in a bar in Mayfair about eventing which definitely put me outside my comfort zone and was possibly on a par with being in the start box before a four-star!

But in reality, once I got talking it was fine. It’s easy to talk about something you are passionate about and I think people found it interesting. The feedback was good and hopefully I have inspired a few people to give eventing a go. Now I have my first talk out of the way I won’t be so daunted next time!

Corinne Bracken came over last week for a jump lesson in preparation for Rockingham Horse Trials. Tiana Coudray, Dannie Morgan and David Doel also came over and we jumped some courses. It was great having a catch up with everyone. I jumped Ted, April and Jake and had a little play on my two homebred babies Chilli and Leo to see what Corinne thought of them. She loved them both, which is always a good start.

Last week we travelled up to Rockingham which ended up being a long journey for a dressage test, as they’d had so much rain up there. The organisers did everything they could, and it was such a shame as the ground was great on the cross-country, but it was just too deep in the showjumping. April scored a 45 in the dressage phase of the one-star; a very competitive score, but I decided it was better to save them for another day. They will re-route to Pontispool this weekend and then in three weeks we’ll go to Nunney International.

Total Darkness (Ted) and Total Belief (April) headed to Aston-Le-Walls where organsisers had done such a superb job with the ground. Ted produced a nice test. He did spook a little bit but he scored a very competitive 24, and jumped a double clear to finish fifth with a couple of time penalties in the BE100.

