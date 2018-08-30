The order which riders will take to the arena for the showjumping at the World Equestrian Games (WEG) in Tryon, USA, will be released the day before each competition.

The session times are as follows:

First competition (speed): Wednesday, 19 September, 9am-5.15pm local time (2-10.15pm British time)

Wednesday, 19 September, 9am-5.15pm local time (2-10.15pm British time) Team competition day one: Thursday, 20 September, 9am-5.15pm local time (2-10.15pm British time)

Thursday, 20 September, 9am-5.15pm local time (2-10.15pm British time) Team competition day two and team medal ceremony: Friday, 21 September, 1.30-4.45pm local time (6.30-9.45pm British time)

Friday, 21 September, 1.30-4.45pm local time (6.30-9.45pm British time) Individual final and individual medal ceremony: Sunday, 23 September, 10am-1.30pm local time (3-6.30pm British time)

The starting order of teams in the first competition is decided by a draw. There is another draw to decide the starting order for the first day of the team competition.

The second day of the team competition, which is open to the top 10 teams only, is run in reverse order of merit according to team placings at this point. Individuals who are placed in the top 60 at this stage but whose teams do not qualify will also ride in this round for the purposes of qualifying through to the individual final. They start before the team competitors take to the arena.

The British team members are Amanda Derbyshire (Luibanta), Holly Smith (Hearts Destiny), William Funnell (Billy Buckingham) and William Whitaker (Utamaro D’Ecaussines). The reserve is Alexandra Thornton (Cornetto K).

This is the first World Equestrian Games at which the individual medals will be decided via a conventional championship format. Previously the top four riders in the final have all swapped horses and jumped a round on each other’s mounts. Although a great spectacle for the crowd, this format was not always popular with the riders.

