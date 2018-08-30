The eventing showjumping at the World Equestrian Games (WEG) in Tryon, USA, takes place on Sunday, 16 September.

The showjumping is scheduled to start at 3.15pm local time (8.15pm British time) and each showjumping round generally takes two to three minutes. The medal ceremony for both team and individual honours follows the showjumping.

The riders showjump in reverse order of their individual placings at this point, so the competition builds to a thrilling climax.

Riders who have been eliminated or retired during the previous day’s cross-country phase do not take part in the showjumping.

The list showing the order in which the riders will jump will be released after the final horse inspection (also known as the trot-up) on the morning of Sunday, 16 September. Horses can be eliminated from the competition at the final horse inspection if they are deemed unsound or unfit to continue, so it is a crucial part of the event for horse welfare and a tense time for riders, grooms and team managers.

The showjumping fences are 1.30m high and there will be 1-13 numbered obstacles, with up to 16 jumping efforts as the course will include a double and a treble. The course will be designed by Ireland’s Alan Wade, who is also designing the courses for the pure showjumping competition.

Each nation can field up to five riders in the eventing competition, four of whom form the team and one of whom competes only as an individual. The British eventing squad consists of Ros Canter (Allstar B), Tina Cook (Billy The Red), Piggy French (Quarrycrest Echo), Tom McEwen (Toledo De Kerser) and Gemma Tattersall (Arctic Soul). It has not yet been announced which British rider will take the individual slot.

