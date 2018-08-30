The eventing dressage times for the 2018 World Equestrian Games (WEG) in Tryon, USA, will be released after the first horse inspection on Wednesday, 12 September.

The dressage takes place on Thursday, 13 September and Friday, 14 September. Each horse and rider take a turn in the arena performing a series of set movements in front of three judges — Anne Mette Binder (Denmark), Jane Hamlin (USA) and Andrew Bennie (New Zealand) — known as the ground jury. Their marks are turned into a penalty score.

Each nation can field up to five riders, four of whom form the team and one of whom competes only as an individual. The British eventing squad consists of Ros Canter (Allstar B), Tina Cook (Billy The Red), Piggy French (Quarrycrest Echo), Tom McEwen (Toledo De Kerser) and Gemma Tattersall (Arctic Soul). It has not yet been announced which British rider will take the individual slot.

A draw is held to decide the team order and the team riders then start on a rotation system — so the first rider from each team, then the second rider from each team compete on Thursday. The third and fourth riders from each team start on Friday. Blocks of individual riders compete in between the team rotations.

If a team only has three riders, the normal protocol is that the nation misses the first rider rotation and their first competitor starts during the second rider rotation.

Each dressage day in Tryon is scheduled to start at 9am local time (2pm British time) and finish at 4.30pm (9.30pm British time).

Horse & Hound’s complete WEG preview is in this week’s issue (dated 30 August) — make sure you pick up a copy to find out all about the British and Irish squads, the opposition and more.

Our bumper WEG eventing report will run in the issue dated 20 September.