The individual rider times for the cross-country phase of the eventing at the World Equestrian Games (WEG) will be released at the end of the dressage phase.

The cross-country takes place on Saturday, 15 September. The action is scheduled to start at 11am local time (4pm British time) and finish at 5pm local time (9pm British time).

Each competitor will be given an individual start time. Riders will probably set off at intervals of four minutes, so there will be up to three horses on course at any one time.

Sometimes there are delays on the course, which can result in riders having to start later than their original allocated time. This is usually the result of falls, which lead to the course being stopped while injured horses and riders receive veterinary or medical attention, or broken fences are repaired. Mark Phillips, the cross-country course-designer, will also use frangible technology on some fences in a bid to improve safety. This means the fence will collapse if horses and riders hit them in a certain way in order to prevent a fall. Replacing or resetting frangible devices can also lead to a delay.

The competitors compete in the cross-country in the same order in which they do their dressage.

Each nation can field up to five riders, four of whom form the team and one of whom competes only as an individual. The British eventing squad consists of Ros Canter (Allstar B), Tina Cook (Billy The Red), Piggy French (Quarrycrest Echo), Tom McEwen (Toledo De Kerser) and Gemma Tattersall (Arctic Soul). It has not yet been announced which British rider will take the individual slot.

A draw is held to decide the team order and the team riders then start on a rotation system — so the first rider from each team, then the second rider from each team, then the third and fourth. Blocks of individual riders compete in between the team rotations.

If a team only has three riders, the normal protocol is that the nation misses the first rider rotation and their first competitor starts during the second rider rotation.

