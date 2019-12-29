Carl Hester takes Liverpool dressage crown on Nip Tuck

Carl Hester and Jane De La Mare’s Nip Tuck trounced the opposition in the Equitop GLME dressage class at the TheraPlate UK Liverpool International Horse Show.

The illustrious pair, team silver medallists for Britain at the 2016 Olympics and the 2014 World Equestrian Games, scored 83.063% for a victory of more than 6% over Henriette Andersen and Flavio.

“That was great!” said Carl. “He’s a pretty clever old thing — this is his first show since the nationals [where they won the overall grand prix title] in September, and we just do half an hour’s warm-up and go for it.”

Fifteen-year-old Nip Tuck counts wins in the World Cup class at Olympia among his many successes.

Henriette scored 76.938% on her own 13-year-old Flavio to take the runner-up spot a fraction ahead of Louise Bell and Into The Blue (76.25%).

She said: “Coming second to Carl is like winning anyway — I’ll take that! It was quite hard work, though — Flavio hasn’t really done indoor shows and it is quite intense and bright in here. It’s so lovely to be here, though.”

There were 10 competitors in the mixed intermediate I/grand prix freestyle class. Of the three intermediate I tests, Jessica Dunn and Alicante Valley scored the highest with 75.25% and took overall fourth place in the competition.

British team veteran Emma Hindle was fifth on the exuberant chestnut 11-year-old Diesel 8, a son of Vivaldi, with a mark of 73.688%, while Sarah Higgins was sixth with 73.15% aboard Alfranco.