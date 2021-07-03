A novice Dales stallion is supreme M&M ridden and a cob nets the coloured accolade: results from day three of Royal Windsor





Who won in the show ring on the third day of the 2021 Royal Windsor Horse Show?

Fell pony Greenholme Falcon and home-producer Chantelle Chapman won the mountain and moorland working hunter pony championship, ahead of Vikki Smith and Penny Sutton’s New Forest Lovelyhill Folklore.

Tracey Veale’s cob Red Rock III and Vicky Hesford put on a supreme performance and secured the coloured championship. Reserve was Jayne Ross and Tony Reynold’ s flawless mare KBF Crescendo.

The novice Dales stallion Nipna Midnight Rambler and Sarah Parker win their BSPS supreme ridden ticket on their first attempt, reigning over seasoned Welsh cob Menai Eurostar and Adam Forster.

The Arab accolade went to Rafeekah ridden by Kimberley Bates with Darren Crowe and Katy Rainey’s Portia standing reserve.

In novice show pony ranks, India Till reigned with her exciting four-year-old 148cm ride Rotherwood Fancy That, while reserve went to the second placed 138cm campaigner Tremarl Lady Bird.

The Queen’s homebred ex‐racehorse First Receiver won the Retraining of Racehorses in-hand show series qualifier, led out by Katie Jerram-Hunnable.

The mini show pony accolade went to the top lead reins; Beatrice Taverner-Jordan riding Elmswood Spring Bubble followed by Emily Cooper and Barkway Blackberry.

Windsor first timers Broekland Allesandro and Elsie Cowell scored the first ridden class and mini M&M championship, over top lead rein, Briar Snow Fox and Penny Richardson.

A competitive open show pony championship was topped by 128cm Kellythorpes Tiny Dancer (Macie Donaldson) and reserve was 148cm Excelcis Omnia Ducem ridden by Libby Grota.

