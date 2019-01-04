Welcome to our independent group test of gilets for horse riders. All of the gilets in this group test have been put through their paces by event rider and BHSII Lisa Spence. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Stierna M Gale Vest is a high stretch soft-shell gilet with air drizz membrane and micro fleece inside. It is windproof and water-repellent with extreme breathability which makes it great for high intensity riding.

First impressions

I liked the style of this gilet and it fitted really nicely.

Overview of performance

I like how well this gilet worked as a top layer as it was water repellent and kept me warm. It also worked really well as an under layer when colder because it was breathable and cosy. Best of both worlds!

Likes and dislikes

While I loved the style and fit, and thought the colour was nice, it is quite plain and could have had some more coloured design features to make it stand out more.