Horse & Hound; 12 May 2022

This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 12 May, features our 20-page Badminton Horse Trials report, which includes a look at how Laura Collett produced a record-breaking win on London 52 and more. We also bring you an interview with polo star turned coach Julian Hipwood. Also inside, we have our regular favourite features, including a Vet Clinic that looks at how bent legs can be treated when diagnosed in foals, as well as a full compliment of competition reports from eventing to showjumping, showing to dressage, and racing to pointing and hunting for readers to enjoy.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a single issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 12 May 2022
News
- Warning of the consequences of unlicensed teaching
- Frangibles and collectives are under discussion
- Brexit and Covid exacerbate vet shortage
- World Championships preparations continue apace
Badminton special report
- The story: How Laura Collett produced a record-breaking win on London 52
- Dressage: Tom McEwen sets an early lead on Toledo De Kerser
- Opinion: Dressage judge Peter Storr
- Cross-country: Eric Winter’s track proves to be the ultimate test
- Course analysis: The fences that had the greatest influence on Saturday
- Showjumping: Who crept up and down the order?
- Opinion: Course-designer Kelvin Bywater
- The scoreboard: Every riders’ final result
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Mark Phillips
- Showjumping: Graham Fletcher
- Showing: Simon Richardson
People and horses
- H&H interview: Polo star turned coach Julian Hipwood
- All in a day’s work: Equine retreat pioneer
- In the spotlight: Showing star Glenside Matthew’s Flower Of Scotland
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Bent legs in focus: How bent legs can be treated when diagnosed in foals
Kit and property
- Property: Homes with less than five acres
- Products: Fly rugs
Hunting
- Silver Spur report: A veteran pairing gallop to hunt ride victory
- Opinion: Marcus Armytage
Reports
- Eventing: Badminton Grassroots Championships, Port Eliot, Chilham Castle and more
- Showing: BSPS Winter Champs, South of England Spring and more
- Showjumping: Northcote Stud, Chepstow Spring International and international news
- Dressage: Le Mans CDI4*, Kingswood EC, Northallerton EC and Hunters Equestrian
- Point-to-point: Minehead Harriers and West Somerset, Derwent and more
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more