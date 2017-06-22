8 new equestrian fun, stylish and very inventive products

A new to the market round-up featuring some of the most forward thinking and exciting products we have seen so far this year

Hoofies Hoof stickers



These interesting nail wraps are quick and easy to apply and available in many fun designs. The Hoofies hoof stickers are supplied on clear film so they can be measured and trimmed to size before application, providing a mess free alternative to paint and glosses. They are also easy to remove by gently peeling off. We think these are perfect for fancy dress, parties, parades or any special occasion where you want your horse or pony to stand out.

RRP: £9.99 for a set of four

Visit: www.shiresequestrian.com

Orscana health monitor



This is the first equine health monitor that monitors and tracks body heat, moisture and movement. It collects real-time data and can tell you how long a horse lies down, rests, stands calmly or is mobile, and whether he is a comfortable temperature beneath his rugs. Linked with weather forecasts and the previous night’s data, Orcsana, can then advise you, via its app, how to rug your horse. All you have to do is simply attach a small circular sensor into the lining of your rug using the pouches provided, then download the app to your smartphone and data is recorded straight away. We think this is a very innovative product that can tell you if your horse is too hot while travelling, whether he is over or under rugged or whether he is settled at night.

RRP: £90

Visit: www.harryhall.com

Sporting Hares wooden sunglasses



Sporting Hares have announced the release of two new lines of their premium sunglasses crafted by hand from dark walnut. These two new line are based on the huge success of their previous wooden lines and are called the Fenston and the Harratts frames. They are available in two styles with several different finishes and use CR-39 Polarised lenses as standard.

RRP: £7o

Visit: www.sportinghares.com

Equetech denim breeches



These new denim breeches feature a full stretch Alos suede seat, a bold graphic contrast stitch pattern to the back pockets, integral Lycra leg panels to the hem and contrast jean-style pockets. They also have a stonewashed finish with good stretch and combine fashion and function.

RRP: £93.95

Visit: www.equetech.com

Sylvia Kerr Chelsea stirrup bracelet



Taking inspiration from classic equestrian style, this piece of jewellery combines horses with a silver polished love heart and stirrup charm on a linked bracelet. Sylvia Kerr Jewellery feels that this piece, “embodies a youthful, feminine feel in its design and is the perfect piece to saddle up and wear this coming season.”

RRP: £137

Visit: www.sylviakerrjewellery.com

Pink Whiskers Plaid & Polka dot



Designer dog brand Pink Whiskers have launch a new mini collection called ‘Plaid & Polka Dot’ for this summer. Presented in a lightweight marl grey, stone and pebble plaid and oatmeal, strawberry and pebble plaid tweed, the range features jackets, halters, beds and leads.

RRP: from £25

Visit: www.pinkwhiskers.co.uk

Annabel Brocks Pelham gilets



Two new gilets have been added to Annabel Brocks’ Pelham range and are both made in Britain using black faux suede and feature faux fur collars. Both gilets are tailored with a long flattering cut and also benefit from fleece linings, tab side closures, lined pockets and inner phone pockets. Pictured is the natural faux fur collar, while the other has a charcoal faux fur collar.

RRP: £145.

Visit: www.annabelbrocks.com

Stable Shield Anti-Bacterial stable paint



Stable Shield has launched a new range of anti-bacterial stable paint which helps prevent the spread of bacteria by up to 99.8%. The team at Stable Shield wanted to focus on reducing the initial spread of bacteria within the equine world and lessen the emphasis on drugs and antibiotics. This water-based non-toxic paint can be applied to stables to create a fully disinfected yard. It is easy to apply and is adhesive to most surfaces including wood, steel, plastic, concrete and brick lasting up to three and five years plus depending on the environment.

RRP: £62.50 + VAT for 2.5L

Visit: www.stableshield.co.uk

