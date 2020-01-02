Trending:

Melanomas in horses (equine malignant melanomas)

Carol Phillips Carol Phillips
  • A white check mark
    This article has been edited and approved by Karen Coumbe MRCVS, H&H’s veterinary advisor since 1991.

    • Equine malignant melanomas: Signs | Are they serious? | Diagnosis | Treatment | Prognosis

    Melanomas in horses are a type of tumour made up of the cells that produce black pigment. They are most commonly found in grey horses over five years old, although they can occur in horses of any colour. They are typically a black circular growth that forms part of the skin, or is located just below the skin, but can be found elsewhere.

     

    You may also be interested in…

    Sarcoids in horses *H&H Plus*

    Sarcoids are the most common skin tumour in horses and ponies and are locally destructive, so find out the best

    Puncture wounds

    Never trivialise puncture wounds, because the most innocuous-looking injury can mask a more serious underlying problem

    Karen Coumbe
    Karen Coumbe
    MA VetMB CertEP CertVA MRCVS
    Our equine veterinary expert has more than 30 years experience in practice. She is an FEI vet and has attended the past three Olympic and two World Equestrian Games in her role. She has a particular interest in anaesthesia, pre-purchase examinations, ophthalmology and dermatology amongst other clinical concerns. She has been Horse & Hound’s official veterinary advisor since 1991. Karen is part of the Bell Equine team.
    Karen Coumbe