How new techniques for racing emergencies could make equestrian sport safer *H&H Plus*

The latest statistics from the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) show that the five-year rolling average fatality rate for horses racing in the UK now stands at the lowest on record — at 0.19%. Not only has there been a significant drop in fatality figures, but an overall decrease of 36% in the rate of long-term injuries sustained on the track.

Reasons for these ongoing reductions range from improvement in the methods and standards of racehorse training to more sophisticated practices for preparing racetracks. However, one of the key factors has been the heightened expertise of the veterinary teams on duty.