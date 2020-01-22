How hindlimb problems can affect a horse’s future prospects *H&H Plus*

With some smart bloodlines in his breeding, Rebecca Friend’s young warmblood/Irish Sport Horse gelding has the potential for a successful competition career. Yet Rebecca’s hopes were put on hold last year when six-year-old Sam experienced difficulty when asked to move backwards.

“I first noticed the problem on the yard, when I pushed him back and saw him hold out a hindleg and shake it,” she says. “It quite surprised me. I bought Sam as a four-year-old and backed him myself — nothing untoward has happened to him and I’d never seen him do this before.”