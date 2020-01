Why would one horse develop equine grass sickness (EGS) and not another? Owners who have nursed an animal through this debilitating disease — or lost one to it — are left puzzling over what they could have done to prevent it.

Sadly, there are still no answers. A vaccine trial has proved inconclusive and the cause of EGS remains a mystery. So what do we know about this troubling condition — and where, exactly, do we stand?