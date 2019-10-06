‘Vile’ attitudes contribute to strangles’ spread, rider believes

A rider who was subject to “vile” abuse from fellow horse-owners after her Shetland was diagnosed with strangles believes such attitudes contribute to the spread of the disease.

Lily Taylor told others of her pony Ernie’s diagnosis as soon as it was confirmed, and he has been treated and is being managed under veterinary advice, while she has put appropriate biosecurity measures in place at the yard where she keeps him and her other horses.

Lily told H&H she was surprised by the “nastiness” she has been subject to from other owners.

“People have been vile,” she said.

“I’ve been speaking to vets and farriers; they say this is one reason why it spreads, as people keep it quiet because they don’t want all this backlash.

“I’ve had people screaming at me, calling me every name under the sun – not concerned about my pony at all.”

Lily says she has also been surprised by the misinformation some riders seem to be acting on, such as thinking strangles is airborne.

Article continues below…

“I’ve had everything in place, I’m disinfecting everything, doing it all properly, but I’ve had some people accusing me of not telling them early enough – I didn’t want to cause panic by announcing it until it was confirmed,” she added.

“This is why some people don’t say anything when they get it – but I’d rather be screamed at than let it spread.

“You get made to feel like you’re trying to kill other people’s horses, but I just want to get the word out: be honest and tell people – and if someone does tell you they’ve got it, they need support, not to be screamed at.”

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.